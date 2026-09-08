Gujjarpura Murder: Husband, Three Others Arrested from Karachi

LAHORE: The Lahore police have arrested a man accused of shooting dead his third wife in the Gujjarpura area, tracing him and three alleged accomplices to Karachi and recovering the pistol said to have been used in the killing.

The victim has been identified as Bushra Bibi. According to police, she was the third wife of the principal accused and was killed by gunfire following a domestic dispute, after which the suspects fled the scene.

DIG Investigation Syed Zeeshan Raza took notice of the killing and directed that a special team be constituted to trace the suspects. The team was formed under the supervision of the SP Investigation Civil Lines.

The Incharge Investigation at Gujjarpura police station led the operation. Police said the principal accused was arrested in Karachi along with his alleged accomplices. Those taken into custody include the main suspect, his first wife, his son and his co-brother.

According to the SP Investigation Civil Lines, the arrests were made through professional police work and human intelligence. The pistol allegedly used in the killing has been recovered from the principal accused.

DIG Investigation Syed Zeeshan Raza said the suspects were now in police custody and that a strong challan would be prepared against them to secure exemplary punishment. Those who kill women, he said, would be brought to justice, and lawbreakers would be dealt with firmly.

SSP Investigation Muhammad Naveed announced commendation certificates for the police team that carried out the operation. Further investigation is under way.

The case falls into a category that dominates Punjab’s homicide statistics but rarely dominates its headlines: killings within the household. Provincial crime data has for years shown that a substantial proportion of murders of women in Punjab are committed by relatives or intimate partners, and that the immediate trigger is most often described in first information reports by the same formulaic phrase used here — gharelu na-chaqi, domestic discord.

Investigators and prosecutors have long argued that this phrasing obscures more than it reveals. Where multiple family members are alleged to have participated, as in this case, the offence may engage sections of the Pakistan Penal Code beyond simple murder, including common intention and criminal conspiracy.

The single greatest structural obstacle to conviction in family homicide cases in Pakistan has historically been the qisas-and-diyat framework, which permitted the legal heirs of a victim to pardon the killer. Where the accused is himself a family member, the heirs who hold the power to forgive are frequently his own relatives.

The Criminal Law (Amendment) (Offences in the Name or Pretext of Honour) Act, 2016 narrowed that avenue in cases determined by the court to fall within the honour-crime category, mandating a minimum sentence of life imprisonment even where a compromise is reached. Whether that provision applies turns on judicial findings about motive — one reason DIG Raza’s emphasis on the quality of the challan is more than routine language.

The suspects have not entered a plea and remain, in law, innocent until convicted by a competent court. The Lahore Times will report their response once it is placed on the record.