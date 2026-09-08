95pc and Above: UAE Opens Golden Residency to High-Scoring School Students

DUBAI/LAHORE: The United Arab Emirates has announced a five-year Golden Residency permit for secondary-school students who demonstrate exceptional academic performance, opening a long-term residency route to high achievers at the matriculation and intermediate levels and to their immediate families.

The announcement was made by the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

Under the scheme, eligible students and their families may reside in the Emirates without a sponsor or kafeel. The student and immediate family members — parents and siblings — obtain the right to live, study, work and invest in the UAE without requiring a local sponsor or employer.

That is the central distinction from conventional UAE residence visas, which are tied to an employer or a family sponsor and lapse when the underlying relationship ends. Golden Residency provides long-term, self-standing status independent of employment.

Eligibility and required documents

The authority has set two core conditions for outstanding high-school students:

The student must hold a recommendation letter from the UAE Ministry of Education.

The student must have secured 95 per cent marks or above in examinations.

Applicants must additionally hold a certificate of academic qualification, documentary proof of marks above 95 per cent, and attestation and recommendation documents issued by the relevant school or university.

The UAE’s Golden Residency programme was created to attract high-calibre talent from around the world. Under its various strands, specialists across professional fields and holders of advanced degrees are issued long-term visas ranging from five to ten years. The categories have expanded steadily to include investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, doctors, engineers, specialists in artificial intelligence, and outstanding students.

The extension of the framework to school-level achievers marks a deliberate shift towards capturing talent earlier in the educational pipeline rather than competing for it after graduation.

The UAE hosts one of the largest Pakistani expatriate communities in the world, and remittances from the Emirates are among the most important single sources of foreign exchange for Pakistan. For families already resident there, the scheme offers a route to detach residency from a father’s or mother’s job contract — historically a source of acute insecurity, since job loss can force an entire family’s departure within weeks.

Students in Punjab, the practical relevance depends on where the examination is sat. The ICP’s requirement of a Ministry of Education recommendation letter points towards students within the UAE school system. Families in Pakistan considering the route should verify with the relevant UAE mission or the ICP’s official channels whether Pakistani board results — from BISE Lahore or the intermediate boards — qualify, and under what attestation procedure, before making any financial commitment.

Visa-consultancy fraud spikes in Pakistan after every announcement of this kind. The Federal Investigation Agency has repeatedly prosecuted operators who charge advance fees for residency schemes they cannot deliver. Applications for UAE Golden Residency are processed through official ICP channels; no intermediary can secure the permit on a student’s behalf, and no fee guarantees an outcome.