Badin Judge Orders Depts to Fix Public Service Failures

BADIN: District and Sessions Judge Abdul Qudoos Memon has directed officials of several government departments to take prompt and effective measures to resolve public grievances and improve the delivery of essential services.

Chairing a coordination meeting at the Sessions Court, the judge worked through the district’s service-delivery failures department by department, issuing instructions to each.

The judge expressed concern over patients being referred elsewhere despite facilities being available at Indus Hospital, directing the hospital to maximise treatment for poor patients locally. Referral out of district typically means travel costs that the poorest households cannot absorb — often the point at which treatment is abandoned altogether.

Taking serious notice of deteriorating sanitation, mosquito infestation and stray dogs, the judge directed municipal authorities to remove stagnant sewage and to issue notices to the owners of vacant plots. Stagnant water and uncleared plots are the two conditions most closely linked to vector-borne disease outbreaks in lower Sindh during the post-monsoon weeks.

The Buildings Department was directed to provide separate washroom facilities for women at bus stops, courts and hospitals — a basic provision whose absence routinely restricts women’s access to public spaces and to the courts themselves.

Police were instructed to address delays in obtaining chemical and forensic reports in serious cases, a bottleneck that regularly weakens prosecutions and prolongs trials. Revenue officials were directed to dispose of routine public matters within the prescribed periods. NADRA was told not to raise unjustified objections on Family Registration Certificate (FRC) and identity card applications.

Forest officials were directed to launch a tree plantation campaign and to prevent illegal cutting of trees.

The judge stressed that providing justice is the judiciary’s foremost priority, adding that no one is above the law.