Nashra Sandhu Breaks Sufyan Muqeem’s Record With 6 for 7 Against Hong Kong

DUBAI: Nashra Sandhu, whose outstanding bowling carried Pakistan into the semi-finals of the T20 Asia Cup, has set a new record for Pakistan.

Pakistan reached the semi-finals after defeating Hong Kong in a crucial Women’s Asia Cup match being played in Dubai. The credit for the win goes to Nashra Sandhu, who took six wickets for just seven runs.

With that performance, Nashra Sandhu became the first bowler to take the most wickets in a single match for Pakistan across both men’s and women’s T20 Internationals.

The record previously belonged to spinner Sufyan Muqeem, who had taken five wickets for three runs — the best figures for Pakistan across men’s and women’s T20 Internationals until Wednesday.

The record for the best bowling in women’s cricket for Pakistan had been held by Umaima Sohail, who had taken five wickets for 13 runs. Those figures now stand second.

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It should be noted that in this same Women’s Asia Cup, Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu took seven wickets for five runs against Hong Kong.

Nashra Sandhu is a left-arm orthodox spinner and one of the more experienced members of Pakistan’s white-ball attack. Left-arm spin has been Pakistan’s most consistent asset in women’s white-ball cricket, and Sandhu’s control of line and length has made her a frequent choice in the powerplay as well as through the middle overs.

An economy figure of seven runs across a full spell in a format built around scoring rate is remarkable independently of the wickets. Taking six wickets while conceding fewer than two runs an over indicates a spell in which the batting side was unable to attack and unable to survive.

The result carries Pakistan into the semi-finals of the tournament. Qualification from the group stage is the immediate practical consequence, but the wider significance lies in the depth the performance signals.

Pakistan’s women’s side has historically depended heavily on its spin resources, with the batting order the more volatile component. A bowling performance of this magnitude relieves pressure on a batting line-up that has struggled for consistency in Asian conditions.

Performances of this kind matter beyond the scorecard. Women’s cricket in Pakistan has expanded through domestic tournaments, departmental sides and age-group structures, but visibility remains the binding constraint on participation.

A national record held across both men’s and women’s cricket — a comparison that places a women’s performance at the top of a combined list — is the kind of result that travels beyond the sport’s existing audience.