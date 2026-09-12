Maryam Nawaz Says Long-Neglected Pakpattan Now on the Road to Development

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz said she was pleased that Pakpattan, neglected for years, is now moving along the path of development, as members of the provincial assembly from the district called on her to discuss public issues and ongoing schemes.

Members of the Punjab Assembly from Pakpattan met Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz. Farooq Ahmad Manika, Chaudhry Javed Ahmad, Imran Akram and Sardar Mansab Ali Dogar attended the meeting.

During the meeting, public problems, requirements and ongoing development projects in Pakpattan were discussed. The members of the assembly presented various proposals relating to urban and rural development in Pakpattan before the Chief Minister.

The members of the assembly thanked Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for the launch of the electro bus service in Pakpattan and for initiating other development projects.

Describing the electro bus project as the game changer of the decade, they said 15 electro buses in Pakpattan are providing quality travel facilities to the public, and that the e-buses are proving to be a source of ease and convenience for citizens on three major routes of the city.

The members of the assembly also paid tribute to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and her team for the beautification of Pakpattan city.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed the members of the assembly to keep a close watch on the quality, pace and transparency of ongoing projects, saying that the development and improvement of every city and village, including Pakpattan, is the government’s objective.

Maryam Nawaz said she was pleased that Pakpattan, which had remained neglected for years, is also moving along the path of development. She said she is personally monitoring the development project of every city and every area, and that the government is working day and night to make Punjab the best province.

The buses sit within a wider provincial transport and welfare push that includes the Punjab e-bike scheme for students and housing finance under Apna Ghar.

The Punjab government’s electric bus programme has been extended in phases from the provincial capital to secondary and smaller cities, with fleets typically sized between 10 and 30 buses per city and deployed on a small number of high-demand corridors rather than across an entire road network.

For a district like Pakpattan — best known nationally as the seat of the shrine of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Ganjshakar and a major destination for pilgrims — the introduction of a scheduled, fixed-route public transport service represents a structural change. Intra-city movement in most southern Punjab towns of comparable size still depends on privately operated rickshaws and Qingqis, which set fares without regulation and are the first sector to raise charges when fuel or LPG prices rise.

Electric buses also insulate a portion of local commuting cost from the petroleum price cycle, an argument the provincial government has advanced repeatedly during the current spell of daily fuel increases.

The Chief Minister’s instruction to legislators to monitor quality and transparency reflects the administration’s standard approach of routing development oversight through elected members alongside the district administration, a model intended to shorten the feedback loop on delayed or substandard work.