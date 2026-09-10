Punjab E-Bike Scheme: No Down Payment, Rs3,028 Monthly for Students

LAHORE: As many as 432,000 students have registered for the second phase of the Chief Minister’s E-Bike Scheme within just two days of its launch, according to an official statement issued by the Punjab Transport Department on Thursday.

The second phase was launched on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Students can apply through the official portal, bikes.punjab.gov.pk, until October 4.

According to Transport Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, applications from 265,000 students are currently being submitted, while the processing of more than 108,000 applications has already been completed.

The figures point to heavy early demand for the scheme, with more than three weeks still remaining before the application window closes.

The statement set out clear eligibility criteria. Applicants must hold a Punjab domicile or CNIC, which the department described as a basic requirement.

They must also be regular students of public or private degree colleges or universities recognised by the Higher Education Commission (HEC). Applicants must be at least 18 years old and hold either a learner’s permit or a motorcycle driving licence.

Only one student per family will be eligible to receive an e-bike, a condition that appears aimed at spreading the benefit across a larger number of households.

A key feature of the scheme is its financing terms. According to the statement, the down payment has been waived for students, while the Punjab government will bear the interest and insurance costs.

Students who receive an electric bike will pay a monthly instalment of Rs3,028. At that rate, a student would pay a little over Rs36,000 over a full year of instalments.

The government will also provide a helmet and a safety rod free of cost with each bike, the department said. In addition, each recipient will receive two days of training on how to use the e-bike.

The inclusion of safety equipment and training reflects the fact that many recipients may be young or first-time riders on Punjab’s busy roads. The licence or learner’s permit requirement adds a further layer of road-safety compliance.

The chief minister has directed the authorities to ensure that the electric bikes are delivered within six weeks of the completion of the application process.

If the October 4 deadline holds and the target is met, successful applicants could receive their bikes in the weeks that follow the close of registration.

For many college and university students, the daily cost of getting to campus is a significant burden, particularly for those who rely on public transport or ride-hailing services, or who live far from their institutions. A subsidised electric bike with a fixed monthly instalment could offer a cheaper and more independent way to commute.

The scheme also aligns with the wider push towards electric mobility in Pakistan, where rising fuel costs have made petrol-free transport increasingly attractive to households. Electric two-wheelers produce no tailpipe emissions, which could also help ease pressure on air quality in large cities such as Lahore, where smog has become a recurring seasonal concern.

The strength of the early response suggests that demand may outstrip supply. How the government selects recipients from such a large pool of applicants, and whether it can meet its six-week delivery target, will be closely watched by students and their families.

Eligible students can submit their applications online at bikes.punjab.gov.pk before the October 4 deadline. Applicants should keep their CNIC or domicile details, proof of enrolment at an HEC-recognised institution, and a valid learner’s permit or motorcycle driving licence ready before applying.