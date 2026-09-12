Nation Honours Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed on 61st Martyrdom Anniversary

LAHORE: Pakistan marked the 61st martyrdom anniversary of Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, on Saturday, with the top leadership of the armed forces paying tribute to the 1965 war hero whose defence of the Burki sector on the outskirts of Lahore became one of the defining episodes of the September war.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military), Hilal-e-Jurat, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces; Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Nishan-e-Imtiaz, Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military), Tamgha-e-Basalat, Chief of the Naval Staff; Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military), Hilal-e-Jurat, Chief of the Air Staff; and General Syed Aamir Raza, Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military), Sitara-e-Basalat, Commander National Strategic Command, paid homage on behalf of the Pakistan Army to Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed’s extraordinary bravery, leadership and supreme sacrifice.

The statement said that during the 1965 war, Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed defended the Burki sector near Lahore with exceptional courage, holding his position for five days and five nights despite continuous enemy attacks. His steadfast leadership and indomitable spirit halted the enemy’s advance, and he became an enduring symbol of valour, devotion to duty and sacrifice. His legacy, the statement added, continues to serve as a beacon for the nation and for generations of Pakistan’s defenders.

ISPR said Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed’s selfless devotion to duty, unwavering bravery and supreme sacrifice will remain a source of inspiration for generations to come.

The military’s media wing said the Pakistan Army has reaffirmed its commitment to defending the country’s sovereignty and security with the same courage, resolve and spirit of sacrifice exemplified by Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed.

Born on August 6, 1928 in Hong Kong, Raja Aziz Bhatti’s family settled in their ancestral village of Ladian in district Gujrat before the creation of Pakistan. He joined the Pakistan Military Academy on January 21, 1948.

At the passing-out parade of the first regular course of the Pakistan Military Academy in 1950, Shaheed-e-Millat Khan Liaquat Ali Khan honoured him for his outstanding performance with the Best Cadet award as well as the Sword of Honour and the Norman Gold Medal.

Raja Aziz Bhatti travelled to Canada in 1952 for advanced military training. From 1957 to 1959 he served as GS-2 Operations in Jhelum and Kohat. He remained attached to the Punjab Regiment from 1960 to 1962, and to the Infantry School Quetta from 1962 to 1964. From January 1965 to May 1965 he served as second-in-command.

In the 1965 war, Raja Aziz Bhatti was posted as a company commander on the bank of the BRB canal, but he took on the responsibility of the observation post himself. There, going without food and water for days, he continued to give a crushing response to the enemy.

The enemy suffered heavy losses in men and war material. Two Indian tanks were destroyed by Aziz Bhatti’s action, and despite fresh reinforcements and abundant weaponry, the enemy could not advance a single step.

On the morning of September 12, Aziz Bhatti saw that thousands of enemy soldiers were hiding behind trees to the north of Burki and were slowly moving towards the canal. He opened fire, and they were reduced to ashes.

Major Aziz Bhatti again climbed onto the canal embankment to assess the enemy’s movement when the enemy began shelling. Holding his ground and indifferent to every danger, he was confronting the enemy when a shell passed through his chest. He laid down his life there for the honour of the country and the nation.

For sacrificing his life for the motherland, Major Aziz Bhatti was awarded Nishan-e-Haider, Pakistan’s highest military honour, on March 23, 1966.

On the occasion of his 61st anniversary, floral wreaths were to be laid at the martyr’s final resting place and Fateha offered.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also paid rich tribute to the hero of the 1965 war, Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, on his martyrdom anniversary.

In her message, the Chief Minister said that the martyrdom of a Shaheed becomes a message of renewed life for the nation. She said Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed displayed extraordinary courage and valour while defending the motherland, leaving the enemy astonished.

“The entire nation is proud of Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed’s supreme sacrifice for the defence of the motherland,” she said.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that those who sacrificed their precious lives for the protection of Pakistan were the heroes of the entire nation. “The Pakistani nation takes immense pride in the great sacrifices of its martyrs,” she added.

The Chief Minister said Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed demonstrated unparalleled courage and bravery during the 1965 war. “The nation will never forget the sacrifices of its martyrs,” she said.

She said Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed laid down his life in defence of the motherland and became an everlasting symbol of courage, patriotism and sacrifice.

“The martyrs of Pakistan are our pride and national heroes. The courage and bravery of Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed is an example worthy of emulation,” Maryam Nawaz Sharif said.

The Chief Minister paid tribute to all martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the defence of the motherland.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who last week led tributes on the 78th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, paid rich tribute to Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, saying the immortal example of courage had written a great tale of bravery with his blood.

Naqvi said Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed represents a shining chapter of courage, valour and patriotism, and that by halting the enemy’s advance at the BRB canal he crushed its arrogance.

The interior minister said that in the 1965 war, Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed made the defence of Lahore impregnable by sacrificing his life. Brave and valiant sons like him, he said, are the pride and crown of the nation.

Naqvi said the sacrifices of the martyrs who gave their lives for the sanctity of the sacred soil form a golden chapter of history, and that Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed’s manly courage in the face of a numerically superior enemy will always be remembered. The sacred blood of the nation’s martyrs, he added, is the real guarantee of the country’s security, survival and self-respect, and Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed’s immortal sacrifice will live forever in the hearts of the nation.