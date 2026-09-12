Seventh Dry Day at 36°C as Lahore’s AQI Improves to 82 by Afternoon

LAHORE: The city entered its seventh consecutive dry day on Saturday under clear skies. The temperature was about 35 degrees Celsius when this update was compiled and the maximum is expected around 36, a degree above Friday.

The rain signal firmed for the first time in more than a week. Saturday’s probability has been revised from the 15 per cent carried in Friday’s outlook to 35 per cent, the highest figure the city has been given since the monsoon spell ended.

The air cleared as the day went on. IQAir’s live global board, checked by The Lahore Times in the afternoon, put Lahore at an index of 82, in the moderate band, and 23rd among the roughly 124 major cities it tracks. That is a marked improvement on the morning, when the same board carried the city at 129 and fourth, and on the 92 recorded on IQAir’s Lahore city page at 10:00 PKT.

For a Saturday in September, before the smog season has begun, an afternoon reading of 82 is about as good as Lahore’s air gets.

Lahore seven-day weather forecast

Day Max Min Rain chance Saturday 12 September 36°C 27°C 35% Sunday 13 36°C 27°C Nil Monday 14 35°C 26°C 15% Tuesday 15 33°C 25°C 15% Wednesday 16 33°C 23°C 20% Thursday 17 31°C 23°C 20% Friday 18 33°C 24°C Nil

The shape of the week has changed in three places. Saturday’s rain probability has more than doubled to 35 per cent. Wednesday and Thursday have each firmed from 15 to 20 per cent, and Thursday’s maximum has come down two degrees to 31, the lowest figure in any outlook The Lahore Times has published this month. Sunday and Friday are now dry.

That is a different pattern from the one described on Friday, when five of seven days carried the same flat 15 per cent and the moisture looked unorganised. A single day at 35 per cent, with two more at 20 later in the week, is what models produce when they can see a mechanism rather than just ambient moisture. It still falls short of a forecast of rain.

The daytime maximum continues its slow retreat. The week ends three degrees below where it began, and the overnight minimum reaches 23 by Wednesday, four degrees below the 27 that held through the first half of September.

Forecast models are not in agreement on the afternoon peak. IQAir’s hourly feed carries Saturday’s maximum at 40°C between 13:00 and 17:00, four degrees above the figure in the table above. Residents planning outdoor work in the early afternoon should plan for the higher number and treat 36 as the conservative case.

The eighth monsoon spell, which the Provincial Disaster Management Authority had flagged for 29 August to 5 September, remains the last significant rain event on the record.

Rescue 1122 can be reached on 1122, the PDMA helpline on 1129 and WASA’s complaint line on 1334.

Air quality: 82 and improving

Saturday’s readings, in the order they were recorded:

Saturday 12 Sept AQI (US) Band Global rank Source 10:00–11:00 PKT 92 Moderate n/a IQAir Lahore city page Late morning 129 Unhealthy for sensitive groups 4th of 124 IQAir live global major-city board Afternoon 82 Moderate 23rd of 124 IQAir live global major-city board

The direction of travel is the story. Across a single day the city has come down from 129 to 82 on the same board and dropped 19 places in the global ranking. At 82 Lahore sits in the moderate band, where air is acceptable for most people and only sensitive groups are likely to notice any effect.

At the 10:00 reading, PM2.5 stood at 31 micrograms per cubic metre, 6.2 times the World Health Organisation’s annual guideline. Coarse PM10 was 73 micrograms per cubic metre, well below Thursday’s 118, which points to markedly less suspended road and construction dust than the city carried earlier in the week. Humidity was 42 per cent and wind 8 km/h.

Nationally, Lahore was well outside Pakistan’s ten worst cities at the morning reading. Rahim Yar Khan led IQAir’s national ranking at 161, followed by Multan and Muzaffargarh at 160 each, Jhang Sadr at 140 and Quetta at 135. Kahna Nau, on Lahore’s own southern edge, was ninth at 119, a higher reading than the city it borders.

The one caution in the day’s data is the spread between neighbourhoods. At the morning reading Shahdara was at 158, in the unhealthy band, while Model Town was at 60. Barki recorded 130, the Cantonment 132 and the Foot and Mouth Disease Research Centre 133; Askari 10 was at 64. A citywide figure of 82 is an average, and residents of the northern and central belt were breathing considerably worse air than the number suggests.

IQAir’s hourly model, published alongside the morning reading, has the index climbing through the evening to 118 by 23:00 and peaking at 140 at 05:00 on Sunday, with a daily figure of 114 for Saturday and 121 for Sunday. Those are forecasts, not measurements, and they have run high all day: the model’s own Saturday figure of 114 is 32 points above the afternoon reading. They are reported here as a guide to the overnight direction rather than as a prediction of a specific number.

The Saturday forecast, tested

Friday’s update set a specific test. IQAir’s own model, running on Thursday evening, forecast Lahore’s pre-dawn Saturday index at 151 to 153, back in the unhealthy band. The Lahore Times said that if that verified on a weekend, with traffic lighter than on a working day, the city’s pre-season baseline would already be sitting in the unhealthy band before the stubble-burning season had begun.

It did not verify, and the miss was in Lahore’s favour. The morning reading was 92, roughly 60 points below the forecast, and the afternoon reading of 82 is nearly 70 points below it. The model overshot by a wide margin, and the pre-season baseline is not sitting in the unhealthy band.

That is worth stating plainly, because the reverse case gets far more coverage. A forecast of unhealthy air for a September weekend did not come true.

It is also a reminder that IQAir’s forecast numbers, which are the ones most often quoted in headlines a day ahead, carry error bars of a size that can move a reading across two bands. The 140 forecast for Sunday’s small hours should be read with that in mind.

The pre-season enforcement drive continues. The Punjab Environmental Protection Agency has instructed departments to activate district anti-smog committees and to discontinue dry road sweeping, enforcement teams have sealed industrial units and demolished a brick kiln, and the provincial government’s crackdown on waste burning, construction dust, crop-residue burning, brick kilns and vehicle emissions has been framed as action taken before the peak season rather than after it. The Punjab government’s earlier claim that Lahore had fallen to 16th on the global pollution index was examined in this column on Friday.

Live readings are also published by the Punjab Environmental Protection Agency at aqi.punjab.gov.pk.

At 82 the air is acceptable for most people, and this is a good afternoon and evening to be outdoors. Children, older residents and anyone with asthma or a heart condition can take normal outdoor exercise, though those who are sensitive may still prefer to keep hard exertion short. Residents of Shahdara, Samanabad and the northern belt should check their own station rather than the city figure, which was reading far higher this morning. The index is expected to climb again overnight, so keep windows closed in the small hours and before sunrise. Do not burn rubbish, leaves or plastic. If the 35 per cent rain signal delivers, expect a further improvement, because rainfall scavenges particulate from the air more effectively than any enforcement measure available to the district administration.

Analysis

Saturday was a good day for Lahore’s lungs, and it is worth saying so without hedging. An afternoon index of 82, on a weekend, in the month before the smog season, is the cleanest reading this column has reported in a week.

It also illustrates, better than any argument, the point The Lahore Times has made for four days: a global rank is a reading of the weather, not a verdict on policy. Lahore was fourth in the world in the morning and 23rd by the afternoon. Nothing changed in the city’s emissions in between. The same traffic, the same kilns and the same construction sites were at work all day. What changed was the atmosphere above them, as afternoon heating lifted the layer of air in which pollution is mixed and spread the same particulate through a far larger volume.

That cuts both ways, and readers should hold on to it in November as firmly as they hold on to it today. A morning headline placing Lahore fourth worldwide would have been accurate and alarming; an afternoon headline placing it 23rd is accurate and reassuring. Neither, on its own, says anything about whether the enforcement drive is working. Only the annual average, compared year on year, can do that.

What is real and does belong to Lahore is the underlying load. PM10 at 73 this morning is a sharp fall from Thursday’s 118, which points to less suspended road and construction dust. That is the one component of the city’s pollution that responds quickly to the sort of measures the Punjab EPA has ordered, and a fall of that size in the week after a dry-sweeping ban is at least consistent with the ban having an effect. It is not proof, and a week of data cannot be.

The neighbourhood spread remains the caveat on any single citywide figure. Shahdara at 158 and Model Town at 60 this morning are not variations around a mean; they are two different exposures. A citywide 82 is accurate for the average and generous to a substantial share of the city’s residents. Enforcement resources, which are finite, should follow the station map rather than the city average.

Not the global rank but ‘Wednesday and Thursday’, those are the two days now carrying 20 per cent rain probabilities and the two coolest days in the outlook, with Thursday’s maximum at 31. Falling temperatures without rain is the combination that begins to shorten the afternoon mixing window that delivered Saturday’s 82. If those days arrive cool and dry, the afternoon relief will start to close, and it will close before a single field of stubble has been lit. Saturday’s good news has a season on it.