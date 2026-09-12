Lahore Market Rate List for Saturday, 12 Sept 2026

LAHORE: Diesel crossed Rs400 a litre on Saturday, and the vegetable column leaned toward rises for a second consecutive morning. Five lines went up against three cuts, and the largest cut, onion at Rs5, was the smallest onion move of its run.

The rate list dated 12 September 2026 was issued by the Market Committee, Lahore, under the Food Safety and Consumer Protection Department, and shared by the Deputy Commissioner Lahore, who asked citizens to report overcharging to the DC Control Room on 03070002345 or directly through social media.

Every line on the poultry column came down. Broiler meat at the retail counter fell Rs7 to Rs461, its first cut in three sessions, while eggs rose for a third session running.

On the fruit sheet the mango column moved again, a day after ending an eight-session freeze, and four lines rose against one cut.

High-speed diesel was raised Rs5.28 to Rs403.32 per litre, the first time it has been notified above Rs400 in the current run.

Item Friday → Saturday Onion Rs200 → Rs195 Capsicum Rs240 → Rs250 Bitter gourd Rs160 → Rs170 Cucumber (farm) Rs80 → Rs90 Green chilli Rs130 → Rs120 Spinach (farm) Rs65 → Rs60 Desi lemon Rs175 → Rs180 Broiler meat, retail Rs468 → Rs461 Farm eggs (per dozen) Rs243 → Rs244 Mango (Chaunsa late) Rs315 → Rs325 Mango (Ratth) Rs305 → Rs315 Peach (special) Rs330 → Rs340 Petrol (per litre) Rs370.80 → Rs375.82 Diesel (per litre) Rs398.04 → Rs403.32

Meat, poultry and eggs

The live chain came down by Rs5 at every stage. The farm gate rate was notified at Rs290 per kilogram, the wholesale rate for live birds at Rs304 and the retail rate for live birds at Rs318.

Dressed meat fell further. Broiler meat at the retail counter was cut Rs7 to Rs461, which narrows the spread between the live wholesale bird and dressed retail meat to Rs157. That is Rs2 tighter than Friday and the narrowest reading of this reporting cycle.

Eggs went the other way for a third consecutive session. The dozen was notified at Rs244, up Rs1, and the wholesale crate rose Rs30 to Rs7,200. The crate has now added Rs60 across two sessions.

The notification carries its standard rider on weight: broiler meat will not include the beak or the gizzard containing feed, while cleaned gizzard may be counted in the weight.

Mutton and beef are notified separately and do not appear on the Market Committee’s daily sheets. The Lahore Times last reported them at Rs1,600 and Rs800 per kilogram.

Vegetables

Onion fell Rs5 to Rs195 per kilogram, with the second grade at Rs185. It is the fourth cut in five sessions and the first time the line has been notified below Rs200 in the current run, which began at Rs235.

Five lines rose. Capsicum added Rs10 to Rs250 after holding for one session, and bitter gourd added Rs10 to Rs170, its first move after a flat stretch. Farm cucumber rose Rs10 to Rs90. Desi lemon added Rs5 to Rs180, a fourth consecutive rise that leaves it Rs35 above where it stood before the run began, and Chinese lemon added Rs5 to Rs110.

Two lines came down alongside onion. Green chilli fell Rs10 to Rs120 and farm spinach fell Rs5 to Rs60, which makes spinach the second-cheapest line on the column.

Local tomato held for a third session at Rs180 per kilogram, with the second grade at Rs170. The row labelled ٹماٹر دوم (Tomato, B Grade) also held at Rs130, with its second grade at Rs120. The Rs50 gap between the two tomato rows, which Friday’s report set as the week’s test, has now been unchanged for three consecutive mornings. As on Friday, one row in the tomato block carried neither a name nor a rate.

Okra held at Rs170 for a second session after four consecutive cuts. Cauliflower stayed at Rs170, brinjal at Rs110 and arvi at Rs90.

The rest of the sheet was unchanged. Thai ginger held at Rs335 and Chinese ginger at Rs320, still the two dearest lines on the vegetable column. Fenugreek stayed at Rs300, Harnai garlic at Rs290 and desi garlic at Rs165. Desi tinday held at Rs180, bottle gourd at Rs150, Chinese carrot at Rs130, cabbage and thick beans at Rs120, ridge gourd at Rs100, pumpkin at Rs35 and sugar-free potato at Rs30, the cheapest line on the column.

New potato with raw skin, turnip, qulfa, desi cucumber, desi carrot, radish and mazoo were all left unquoted, and Chinese garlic went blank for an eleventh session.

Fruit

Five lines moved on the fruit sheet, four of them up.

The mango column moved for a second consecutive morning after eight flat sessions. Late Chaunsa rose Rs10 to Rs325 per kilogram and Ratth rose Rs10 to Rs315, which puts Ratth Rs20 above where it stood on Thursday. Black Chaunsa held at Rs250. Raw mango, Fajri, Chaunsa Moosi, Anwar Ratol and plain Chaunsa were blank for a second day.

Plains Kala Kulu apple, which appeared on the sheet only on Friday, rose Rs10 to Rs210. Special peach added Rs10 to Rs340.

One line came down: corn cobs eased Rs4 to Rs26 each, with the second grade at Rs25.

Everything else held. Sundar Khani grapes remained the costliest listed item at Rs595 a kilogram, ahead of coconut at Rs485 each and Irani dates at Rs435. Gacha special apple stayed at Rs395, thick white grapes at Rs350, hill Kala Kulu apple in the special grade and Iraqi dates at Rs340, pear and Kandhari pomegranate at Rs330, new desi pomegranate at Rs320, Aseel dates at Rs310, gola grapes at Rs285, papaya at Rs270, Gacha first-grade apple at Rs250, guava and plain hill Kala Kulu apple at Rs200, cheeku at Rs195, persimmon at Rs190, kharbooza melon at Rs150, sweet potato at Rs80 and sugarcane sticks at Rs55. Garma melon held at Rs195. First-grade banana stayed at Rs190 per dozen and second grade at Rs140, sweet orange at Rs180 and musambi at Rs130. Grapefruit held at Rs23 each.

Official rate list, Saturday 12 September 2026

Rates below are per kilogram unless stated otherwise, as notified by the Market Committee, Lahore. Grade A is the awwal column on the official sheet and Grade B the doim. A dash means the item was not quoted.

Meat, poultry and eggs

Item Unit Rate Broiler chicken (live, farm gate) per kg Rs290 Broiler chicken (live, wholesale) per kg Rs304 Broiler chicken (live, retail) per kg Rs318 Broiler meat (retail) per kg Rs461 Farm eggs per crate Rs7,200 Farm eggs per dozen Rs244

Vegetables

Item Unit Grade A Grade B Onion per kg Rs195 Rs185 Potato (sugar-free) per kg Rs30 Rs27 Potato (new, raw skin) per kg – – Tomato (A Category) per kg Rs180 Rs170 Tomato (B Category) per kg Rs130 Rs120 Garlic (desi) per kg Rs165 Rs157 Garlic (Harnai) per kg Rs290 Rs275 Garlic (China) per kg – – Ginger (Thailand) per kg Rs335 Rs320 Ginger (China) per kg Rs320 Rs305 Okra per kg Rs170 Rs162 Capsicum per kg Rs250 Rs240 Brinjal per kg Rs110 Rs105 Cabbage per kg Rs120 Rs115 Cauliflower per kg Rs170 Rs162 Arvi per kg Rs90 Rs85 Spinach (farm) per kg Rs60 Rs57 Beans (thick) per kg Rs120 Rs114 Tinday (desi) per kg Rs180 Rs172 Pumpkin per kg Rs35 Rs32 Green chilli per kg Rs120 Rs115 Bitter gourd per kg Rs170 Rs162 Cucumber (farm) per kg Rs90 Rs85 Cucumber (desi) per kg – – Bottle gourd per kg Rs150 Rs142 Ridge gourd per kg Rs100 Rs95 Carrot (China) per kg Rs130 Rs124 Carrot (desi) per kg – – Lemon (desi) per kg Rs180 Rs170 Lemon (China) per kg Rs110 Rs105 Fenugreek per kg Rs300 Rs285 Turnip per kg – – Radish per kg – – Qulfa per kg – – Mazoo per kg – –

Fruit

Item Unit Grade A Grade B Mango (Chaunsa late) per kg Rs325 Rs310 Mango (Ratth) per kg Rs315 Rs300 Mango (Chaunsa black) per kg Rs250 Rs240 Mango (Anwar Ratol) per kg – – Mango (Fajri) per kg – – Mango (Chaunsa) per kg – – Mango (Chaunsa Moosi) per kg – – Mango (raw) per kg – – Apple (Gacha special) per kg Rs395 Rs368 Apple (Gacha first) per kg Rs250 Rs232 Apple (Kala Kulu hill, special) per kg Rs340 Rs317 Apple (Kala Kulu hill) per kg Rs200 Rs187 Apple (Kala Kulu plains) per kg Rs210 Rs195 Grapes (Sundar Khani) per kg Rs595 Rs567 Grapes (white, thick) per kg Rs350 Rs335 Grapes (gola) per kg Rs285 Rs272 Pomegranate (Kandhari) per kg Rs330 Rs315 Pomegranate (new desi) per kg Rs320 Rs305 Papaya per kg Rs270 Rs257 Guava per kg Rs200 Rs190 Peach (special) per kg Rs340 Rs325 Pear per kg Rs330 Rs315 Persimmon (Japanese fruit) per kg Rs190 Rs181 Sapodilla (cheeku) per kg Rs195 Rs185 Musk melon (garma) per kg Rs195 Rs186 Melon (kharbooza) per kg Rs150 Rs143 Dates (Irani) per kg Rs435 Rs415 Dates (Iraqi) per kg Rs340 Rs325 Dates (Aseel) per kg Rs310 Rs295 Sweet potato per kg Rs80 Rs76 Sugarcane sticks per kg Rs55 Rs52 Banana (first grade) per dozen Rs190 Rs170 Banana (second grade) per dozen Rs140 Rs125 Sweet orange per dozen Rs180 Rs172 Musambi per dozen Rs130 Rs124 Grapefruit each Rs23 Rs22 Corn cobs each Rs26 Rs25 Coconut each Rs485 Rs465

Milk and yogurt

Loose milk and yogurt sit outside the daily food-item list and did not move on Saturday. The standing maximum retail prices fixed by the Deputy Commissioner Lahore remain Rs170 per litre for loose milk and Rs190 per kilogram for yogurt. As The Lahore Times has reported, neither is widely available at those rates.

Because these are standing notifications rather than daily ones, they will appear unchanged in this column until the district administration issues a revision. The Lahore Times will report any revision on the day it is notified.

Gold, silver and currency

Gold fell sharply. The latest rate issued by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association put 24-karat gold at Rs456,736 per tola after a Rs5,600 drop, with the 10-gram rate down Rs4,801 to Rs391,577. Ten grams of 22-karat gold fell Rs4,401 to Rs358,958.

Silver eased Rs253 to Rs6,871 per tola, with the 10-gram rate down Rs217 to Rs5,890.

The move followed the international market, where gold shed $56 to $4,342 an ounce. Saturday’s Rs5,600 cut is nearly ten times Thursday’s Rs600 fall and takes the tola rate to its lowest of the month.

The open currency market carried every line forward for a fourth session. The US dollar was quoted at Rs278.00 buying and Rs278.70 selling. The Saudi riyal stood at Rs74.05 and Rs74.70 and the UAE dirham at Rs75.75 and Rs76.58, the two rates most closely followed by Lahore households receiving remittances from the Gulf. The euro was at Rs322.48 and Rs325.46 and the pound sterling at Rs375.75 and Rs378.70. The Kuwaiti dinar remained the highest-valued currency on the counter at Rs886.10 and Rs896.75, ahead of the Bahraini dinar at Rs733.69 and Rs744.99 and the Omani riyal at Rs718.95 and Rs729.20. The Qatari riyal was at Rs74.86 and Rs76.15, the Swiss franc at Rs343.15 and Rs347.85, the Australian dollar at Rs199.05 and Rs202.47, the Canadian dollar at Rs198.82 and Rs204.81, and the Japanese yen at Rs1.73 and Rs1.83.

Fuel

Petrol was raised Rs5.02 per litre to Rs375.82 and high-speed diesel Rs5.28 to Rs403.32, under a notification issued by the Petroleum Division and effective from Saturday, 12 September. The previous rates were Rs370.80 and Rs398.04. The notification states that the revised rates will hold until 14 September.

It is the fifth consecutive increase for both products. Petrol has risen Rs29.95 a litre and diesel Rs25.27 across the five reviews.

Diesel is the number that matters for a market report. On The Lahore Times‘ record the fuel has now risen at seven consecutive reviews, from Rs372.03 through Rs374.31, Rs378.05, Rs381.77, Rs385.95, Rs392.67 and Rs398.04 to Rs403.32, a cumulative Rs31.29. Saturday’s step takes it above Rs400 for the first time in the run. Diesel moves nearly every crate of vegetables that reaches Lahore’s mandis.

The run has drawn political criticism, including from the PMML over the Rs13 petrol increase and from Jamaat-e-Islami’s Liaqat Baloch over the petroleum levy. The Lahore Times reported earlier this week on the combined squeeze from fuel, power and flour.

Both products remain below the records set on 3 April, when petrol reached Rs458.41 a litre and diesel Rs520.35. Taxes and levies continue to account for Rs114 a litre on petrol and Rs100 a litre on diesel. Prices have been reviewed daily since the federal government replaced the weekly mechanism in July, and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has begun publishing daily petroleum prices on its website.

The federally notified LPG consumer rate for September remains Rs258.65 per kilogram, with the 11.8-kilogram domestic cylinder at Rs3,052.09.

Complaints and enforcement

The figures above are the notified list, not what most households paid.

Enforcement rests with price-control magistrates working under the district administration, who can fine or seal a shop selling above the notified rate. Provincial teams imposed Rs121 million in fines in a single week of inspections, and the same district administration fixed naan at Rs20 and roti at Rs14 earlier this week. With thousands of retail points across the district and a list rewritten every morning, inspection reaches only a fraction of them.

Overcharging can be reported to the Deputy Commissioner Lahore’s control room on 03070002345, or directly through the district administration’s social media accounts, and to the Food Safety and Consumer Protection Department helpline on 0800-02345, which is printed on each sheet. The sheet states that a copy without the original stamp is not valid, and it carries a printed price of Rs20 per rate list.

Analysis

Friday’s report set one test for the week: the count of rises against cuts on the vegetable column, read against the diesel rate. If rises kept outnumbering cuts while diesel kept climbing, freight would have taken over from supply as the force setting Lahore’s vegetable prices.

Saturday delivered both halves. Rises beat cuts five to three, the second consecutive morning the column has leaned that way after two mornings leaning the other. And diesel went through Rs400.

That is a real signal, but it should be read with care. Two of the five rises are lines with a supply story of their own. Farm cucumber and bitter gourd are short-cycle summer vegetables at the end of their season, and thinning arrivals lift a rate as reliably as freight does. Capsicum’s Rs10 rise, coming a day after a three-session run of cuts ended, looks more like a rebound than a trend.

The cleaner freight evidence is desi lemon, now up at four consecutive sessions for a cumulative Rs35, and the pattern across the week as a whole: eleven rises against six cuts on the vegetable column over three mornings, with diesel adding Rs11.55 a litre across the same three reviews. The September correction that pulled okra, capsicum and tomato down in the first half of the month has stopped. What replaces it is a slow upward drift on the cheap, heavy lines, which is what a freight increase looks like before it reaches the headline vegetables.

Onion is the counterweight, and households will feel it more than the arithmetic suggests. At Rs195 the line is Rs40 below where it stood a week ago and under Rs200 for the first time in this run. Onion is bought daily in most Lahore kitchens. A Rs40 fall on it outweighs Rs45 of rises spread across five vegetables that many households buy once a week or not at all.

The poultry column is the session’s clearest cut. Rs5 off every live rate and Rs7 off dressed meat, on a Saturday, is a supply signal rather than a demand one. Weekend demand at the counter is higher, not lower, so a cut on a Saturday points to birds arriving from the sheds faster than they are being sold. The spread between the live wholesale bird and dressed retail meat has now narrowed for a second time to Rs157, the tightest of this cycle, which squeezes the butcher rather than the farmer.

Eggs continue to move the other way, a third consecutive rise on the dozen. That divergence, meat falling while eggs climb, is the ordinary seasonal turn: layer productivity drops as nights cool while broiler cycles run to schedule.

The number to watch next week is okra not onion. It has held at Rs170 for two sessions after four consecutive cuts. Okra is a short-cycle vegetable grown close to Lahore, so its rate carries very little freight and a great deal of local supply. If okra starts rising while onion keeps falling, freight is reaching the local lines too, and the drift will no longer be confined to the cheap and heavy end of the column.