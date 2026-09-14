Elderly Man Dies After Falling From Motorcycle on Araian Raiwind Road

LAHORE: A 65-year-old man died after falling from a motorcycle on Araian Raiwind Road, Rescue 1122 said.

According to Rescue 1122, two people were riding the motorcycle when the man seated behind suddenly fell off. He died on the spot as a result of the fall.

Rescue officials said the deceased has been identified as Yousaf, aged 65.

The circumstances are unusually representative of how people die on Lahore’s roads. There is no second vehicle in this account, no collision and no reported speeding — a pillion rider fell, and the fall was fatal.

Rescue 1122 data for Punjab consistently shows motorcycles as the vehicle involved in the overwhelming majority of road traffic emergencies the service attends, and head injury as the leading cause of death in those cases. For a pillion rider, a fall from a moving motorcycle onto a metalled road surface delivers the full impact of the fall to the head and upper body with nothing to absorb it, and an older casualty is substantially less likely to survive that impact than a younger one.

Punjab law requires helmets for both rider and pillion passenger. Enforcement has historically concentrated on the rider, with pillion compliance markedly lower across the district — a gap directly relevant to the category of fatality recorded in this case.

Lahore Police launched a city-wide general hold-up operation against helmetless motorcyclists on 13 September, extending checking to major entry points and arterial roads. The operation’s stated objective is precisely to reduce head-injury fatalities of this type.

Araian, on the Raiwind Road corridor, lies on one of the busiest mixed-traffic routes on Lahore’s south-western approach. The road carries heavy commercial vehicles serving the industrial estate and surrounding agricultural belt alongside dense motorcycle and rickshaw traffic, with limited segregation between the two.

Corridors of this type — high-speed arterial roads carrying vulnerable two-wheeler traffic without separated lanes — produce a disproportionate share of Lahore’s road fatalities relative to their length.

Rescue 1122 operates as Punjab’s statutory emergency service with a target response time in urban districts and a network of stations covering Lahore’s periphery as well as its core. The service attends road traffic emergencies in Lahore in numbers that run into the hundreds each week, the large majority involving motorcycles.

Road safety officials advise that pillion passengers wear a fastened helmet, that elderly passengers be seated with a secure handhold, and that riders reduce speed on mixed-traffic arterial roads. The Lahore Times reports on road safety enforcement and traffic fatalities in its Lahore section.