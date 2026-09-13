No Helmet, No Entry: Lahore Launches City-Wide General Hold-Up Against Bikers

LAHORE: Lahore traffic police will hold a city-wide general hold-up against helmetless motorcyclists today, with special teams posted at every entry point to the city and four of Lahore’s busiest arteries closed to riders without head protection.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Syed Abdul Rahim Sherazi said no motorcycle would be allowed to enter the city without a helmet.

Riders without helmets will not be permitted on Mall Road, Jail Road, Canal Road or Main Boulevard under any circumstances, the CTO said. He has directed Superintendents and Deputy Superintendents of Police to deploy dedicated teams at all entry routes into the city.

A general hold-up is a saturation exercise rather than routine patrolling: instead of intercepting individual violators, teams stop and screen traffic in volume at fixed points across the district simultaneously, which is why the operation is announced in advance.

According to the CTO, 139 motorcyclists have died in fatal accidents in Lahore this year, and head injuries are among the leading causes of death in those crashes. Motorcyclists account for 71 per cent of all fatal accidents in the city.

The exposure is structural. Lahore has more than 8.2 million registered vehicles, of which more than 6.1 million are motorcycles — roughly three in every four vehicles on the road. That single statistic explains why any serious road-safety intervention in the city has to begin with two-wheelers.

Sherazi said the helmet enforcement campaign has already produced a 40 per cent reduction in head trauma cases, but argued that further reduction is necessary rather than optional.

He was explicit that the drive is not a revenue exercise. Strict enforcement, he said, is intended to save citizens’ lives rather than to generate fines. He appealed to riders to wear helmets for their own protection rather than out of fear of a challan, describing the helmet as a shield and arguing that a few seconds of caution can protect an entire life. Helmets combined with lane discipline, he said, are the guarantee of a safe journey.

The enforcement drive lands as Lahore’s two-wheeler population continues to expand at both ends of the market. Rising fuel costs have pushed more commuters off four wheels and onto motorcycles, while the Punjab e-bike scheme, offering students no down payment and Rs3,028 monthly instalments, drew more than 432,000 registrations in two days. Each new rider added to the road is a new helmet compliance case.

Petrol reaching Rs367.75 a litre has accelerated that shift, and the federal government is separately weighing a monthly cash relief for motorcycle owners.

Riders should plan for delays on approach roads into the city and at the four named arteries. Enforcement teams are authorised to stop motorcycles at entry points, which means the practical consequence of riding bare-headed today is not only a challan but the possibility of being turned back before reaching the city core.

Helmet enforcement in Lahore has historically moved in cycles — intense drives followed by quiet periods and a return to old habits. Traffic officials say sustained enforcement, rather than episodic campaigns, is what converts a temporary compliance spike into a permanent drop in head injuries.

The broader enforcement posture across the city has tightened in recent weeks, with the Inspector General of Police ordering stepped-up operations by Lahore police.