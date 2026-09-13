2,700 Complaints in 10 Days: Punjab’s Anti-Corruption Helpline 1350 Draws Flood of Cases

LAHORE: Punjab’s anti-corruption helpline 1350 received more than 2,700 complaints in its first 10 days of operation, and the provincial government says the resulting action has produced criminal cases and arrests against officers and officials across multiple departments.

Officials said 1,705 of the complaints received on the helpline have been resolved, while 903 applications remain under process.

The complaints include allegations of corruption against officers and officials of the police, district and tehsil administration, revenue and other government departments — a list that maps almost exactly onto the points where ordinary citizens are compelled to interact with the state: a police station, a patwari‘s office, a tehsil counter.

The two figures released — 1,705 resolved and 903 pending — total 2,608, short of the “more than 2,700” complaints officials say were received. Authorities have not explained the difference, which may cover applications rejected as outside the helpline’s remit or duplicates. The Lahore Times has sought clarification.

According to the Punjab government, action on citizens’ complaints has resulted in cases being registered against several officers and officials, and a number of people have also been arrested.

The government says the operation against corrupt elements will continue without discrimination.

Punjab’s anti-corruption architecture already includes the Anti-Corruption Establishment, departmental inquiry mechanisms and the Ombudsman. A telephone helpline adds something none of those offer: a low-friction entry point that does not require a written application, a lawyer, or a physical visit to an office that may itself be part of the problem.

That is also its structural weakness. Volume is easy to generate; substantiation is not. A complaint recorded over the phone still requires evidence, a named respondent and a chain of proof capable of surviving a departmental inquiry or a court. The meaningful test of the 1350 helpline will not be how many calls it logs but how many of the registered cases reach conviction, and how many arrested officials are restored to their posts after proceedings conclude.

Officials have not published a departmental breakdown of the 2,700 complaints, the number of officials arrested, or their ranks and departments. Without that disaggregation it is not possible to assess whether enforcement is reaching senior officers or is concentrated at the counter-clerk level, where corruption is most visible and least consequential.

The helpline sits within a broader provincial effort to reduce discretion at the point of service delivery. Punjab has moved services onto digital platforms to cut face-to-face contact between citizens and officials — the same logic behind the Basant licensing portal and behind Islamabad’s decision to move parking permits and generator licences online.

The province has also been clearing away obsolete legal instruments, repealing a 66-year-old land consolidation law and the 1963 Lahore Sabzi Mandi ordinance, both of which conferred wide administrative discretion.

Enforcement against public servants has widened in parallel. Recent actions include a provincial crackdown in which 16 jail staff were suspended, and high-profile accountability proceedings continue, with NAB witnesses summoned in the Pervaiz Elahi kickbacks case.

Complaints can be lodged directly on 1350. Complainants are advised to record the name and designation of the official concerned, the office and date, and any documentary trail, since a complaint without an identifiable respondent is difficult to progress.

Officials named in complaints are accused and have not been convicted of any offence. Departmental proceedings and criminal trials are separate processes with different standards of proof.