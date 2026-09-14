Misri Shah Police Seize 2,160 Grams of Hashish, Arrest Suspect

LAHORE: Misri Shah police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 2,160 grams of charas in an operation conducted on a tip-off, as narcotics enforcement continues across Lahore’s northern police precincts.

Police said the action was taken on information received during patrolling, which led to the detention of the suspect, identified as Ali Hussain.

Police said charas worth thousands of rupees, weighing 2,160 grams, was recovered from the arrested man’s possession. A case has been registered against him and further legal proceedings have begun.

The recovered quantity places the case in a specific sentencing band. Under Section 9 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act, 1997 — as amended — the punishment for possession and trafficking of narcotic drugs is graded by quantity.

Possession of more than one kilogram but up to five kilograms attracts a substantially heavier penalty than small-quantity possession, extending to imprisonment of up to fourteen years along with a fine. The precise sentence within the band turns on the exact weight established by the chemical examiner, which is why the recovery weight is recorded to the gram at the point of seizure.

That procedural detail — accurate weighing, sealing of the sample in the presence of witnesses, and prompt dispatch to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency — is also where narcotics prosecutions most frequently succeed or fail in Punjab’s trial courts. Defence challenges commonly centre on discrepancies between the seizure memo and the laboratory report, or on delays in transmitting the sample.

Charas remains the most frequently recovered controlled substance in Punjab by case volume, moving into Lahore primarily along road routes from the north-west. District-level enforcement typically intercepts the distribution layer — the street-level supplier holding stock for onward sale — rather than the transport or import layer.

Lahore Police have maintained a sustained narcotics drive through the year alongside parallel crackdowns on proclaimed offenders, illegal weapons and aerial firing. Divisional officers have been directed to treat supply near educational institutions as a priority category.

The arrested man will be produced before the relevant court and the recovered substance sent for chemical examination. The forensic report establishing the nature and precise weight of the recovered material forms the evidentiary basis of the charge.

Under the Control of Narcotic Substances Act, cases are tried by designated courts, and the statute places restrictions on the grant of bail in cases involving quantities above the specified thresholds.

The Lahore Times reports narcotics recoveries at the weight and value stated by the investigating police station. Declared street values at the point of seizure are police estimates and are not independently verified at the time of arrest.

Police said investigation is continuing into the source of the recovered consignment and the onward supply chain.