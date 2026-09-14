Lahore Market Rate List for Monday, 14 Sept 2026

LAHORE: Tomato rose Rs10 on Monday to Rs190 per kilogram, the first move on that row in five mornings, and onion stopped falling after five cuts in six sessions. The vegetable that sets the tone for the whole sheet has finally answered.

The rate list dated 14 September 2026 was issued by the Market Committee, Lahore, under the Food Safety and Consumer Protection Department, and shared by the Deputy Commissioner Lahore, who asked citizens to report overcharging to the DC Control Room on 03070002345 or directly through social media.

Five vegetable lines rose against two cuts. Three fruit lines rose against one cut, and three more were withdrawn from the sheet altogether.

Poultry moved the other way. Every live broiler rate came down Rs5 and dressed meat Rs7, while eggs held after four consecutive rises.

Diesel held for a second session at Rs403.32 under the notification that expires today.

Item Sunday to Monday Tomato (A Category) Rs180 → Rs190 Tomato (B Category) Rs130 → Rs135 Onion Rs175 → Rs175 Capsicum Rs260 → Rs270 Bitter gourd Rs170 → Rs180 Carrot (China) Rs130 → Rs140 Brinjal Rs110 → Rs100 Beans (thick) Rs120 → Rs110 Apple (Gacha first) Rs250 → Rs260 Apple (Kala Kulu hill, special) Rs350 → Rs360 Guava Rs210 → Rs220 Sweet orange (per dozen) Rs180 → Rs175 Broiler meat (retail) Rs461 → Rs454 Diesel (per litre) Rs403.32 → Rs403.32

Meat, poultry and eggs

The broiler column fell at every stage. The farm gate rate came down Rs5 to Rs285 per kilogram, the wholesale rate for live birds Rs5 to Rs299 and the retail rate for live birds Rs5 to Rs313.

Dressed meat fell further. Broiler meat at the retail counter was notified at Rs454, down Rs7, which narrows the spread between the live wholesale bird and dressed retail meat to Rs155 — down from Rs157 on Sunday and the tightest reading yet recorded in this cycle.

Eggs held. The dozen stayed at Rs245 and the wholesale crate at Rs7,230, ending a four-session run of increases on the dozen.

The notification carries its standard rider on weight: broiler meat will not include the beak or the gizzard containing feed, while cleaned gizzard may be counted in the weight.

Mutton and beef are notified separately and do not appear on the Market Committee’s daily sheets.

Vegetables

Tomato was the move of the morning. The local row rose Rs10 to Rs190 per kilogram, with the second grade at Rs175, after four consecutive mornings frozen at Rs180. The row labelled Tomato B Grade rose Rs5 to Rs135, with its second grade at Rs125.

Because the two rows moved by different amounts, the gap between them widened from Rs50 to Rs55, breaking a stretch that had held unchanged for four mornings while lines around it moved freely. Sunday’s report named that gap as the week’s test.

Onion held at Rs175, with the second grade at Rs165. It is the first flat session for the line after five cuts in six mornings, and it leaves onion Rs60 below the Rs235 at which the current run began.

Three other lines rose. Capsicum added Rs10 to Rs270, a third consecutive rise that has now put Rs20 on the line in three mornings. Bitter gourd added Rs10 to Rs180 and Chinese carrot Rs10 to Rs140.

Two came down. Brinjal fell Rs10 to Rs100 and thick beans Rs10 to Rs110, the first cuts either line has recorded this week.

The rest of the sheet was unchanged. Thai ginger held at Rs330 and Chinese ginger at Rs320, the two dearest lines on the column. Fenugreek stayed at Rs300, Harnai garlic at Rs290, desi lemon at Rs190, okra and desi tinday at Rs180, cauliflower at Rs170, desi garlic at Rs165, bottle gourd at Rs150, cabbage at Rs130, green chilli at Rs120, Chinese lemon at Rs110, ridge gourd at Rs100, farm cucumber at Rs90, arvi at Rs80, farm spinach and saag at Rs60, pumpkin at Rs35, and sugar-free potato at Rs30, still the cheapest line on the column.

New potato with raw skin, turnip, qulfa, desi cucumber, desi carrot, radish and mazoo were all left unquoted. Chinese garlic went blank for a thirteenth session.

Fruit

Three fruit lines rose, one fell, and three disappeared from the sheet.

Gacha first-grade apple rose Rs10 to Rs260 per kilogram and special-grade hill Kala Kulu apple Rs10 to Rs360. Guava added Rs10 to Rs220, its second consecutive rise.

Sweet orange fell Rs5 to Rs175 per dozen, the only cut on the sheet.

Three lines that carried rates on Sunday were left blank on Monday. Black Chaunsa mango, quoted at Rs250 a day earlier, went unquoted, as did pear at Rs330 and kharbooza melon at Rs150. Raw mango, Fajri, Chaunsa Moosi, Anwar Ratol and plain Chaunsa were blank for a fourth consecutive day.

Everything else held. Sundar Khani grapes remained the costliest listed item at Rs595 a kilogram, ahead of coconut at Rs485 each, Irani dates at Rs435 and Gacha special apple at Rs395. Late Chaunsa and Ratth mango both held at Rs325. Thick white grapes and special peach stayed at Rs350, Iraqi dates at Rs340, Kandhari pomegranate at Rs330, new desi pomegranate at Rs320, Aseel dates at Rs310, gola grapes at Rs285, papaya at Rs280, plains Kala Kulu apple at Rs210, plain hill Kala Kulu apple at Rs200, cheeku at Rs195, persimmon at Rs190, garma melon at Rs195, sweet potato at Rs80 and sugarcane sticks at Rs55. First-grade banana held at Rs190 per dozen and second grade at Rs140, musambi at Rs130. Grapefruit stayed at Rs23 each and corn cobs at Rs26.

Official rate list, Monday 14 September 2026

Rates below are per kilogram unless stated otherwise, as notified by the Market Committee, Lahore. Grade A is the awwal column on the official sheet and Grade B the doim. A dash means the item was not quoted.

Meat, poultry and eggs

Item Unit Rate Broiler chicken (live, farm gate) per kg Rs285 Broiler chicken (live, wholesale) per kg Rs299 Broiler chicken (live, retail) per kg Rs313 Broiler meat (retail) per kg Rs454 Farm eggs per crate Rs7,230 Farm eggs per dozen Rs245

Vegetables

Item Unit Grade A Grade B Onion per kg Rs175 Rs165 Potato (sugar-free) per kg Rs30 Rs27 Potato (new, raw skin) per kg – – Tomato (A Category) per kg Rs190 Rs175 Tomato (B Category) per kg Rs135 Rs125 Garlic (desi) per kg Rs165 Rs157 Garlic (Harnai) per kg Rs290 Rs275 Garlic (China) per kg – – Ginger (Thailand) per kg Rs330 Rs315 Ginger (China) per kg Rs320 Rs305 Okra per kg Rs180 Rs172 Capsicum per kg Rs270 Rs257 Brinjal per kg Rs100 Rs95 Cabbage per kg Rs130 Rs124 Cauliflower per kg Rs170 Rs162 Arvi per kg Rs80 Rs76 Spinach (farm) per kg Rs60 Rs57 Saag per kg Rs60 Rs57 Beans (thick) per kg Rs110 Rs105 Tinday (desi) per kg Rs180 Rs172 Pumpkin per kg Rs35 Rs32 Green chilli per kg Rs120 Rs115 Bitter gourd per kg Rs180 Rs172 Cucumber (farm) per kg Rs90 Rs85 Cucumber (desi) per kg – – Bottle gourd per kg Rs150 Rs142 Ridge gourd per kg Rs100 Rs95 Carrot (China) per kg Rs140 Rs133 Carrot (desi) per kg – – Lemon (desi) per kg Rs190 Rs180 Lemon (China) per kg Rs110 Rs105 Fenugreek per kg Rs300 Rs285 Turnip per kg – – Radish per kg – – Qulfa per kg – – Mazoo per kg – –

Fruit

Item Unit Grade A Grade B Mango (Chaunsa late) per kg Rs325 Rs310 Mango (Ratth) per kg Rs325 Rs310 Mango (Chaunsa black) per kg – – Mango (Anwar Ratol) per kg – – Mango (Fajri) per kg – – Mango (Chaunsa) per kg – – Mango (Chaunsa Moosi) per kg – – Mango (raw) per kg – – Apple (Gacha special) per kg Rs395 Rs368 Apple (Gacha first) per kg Rs260 Rs242 Apple (Kala Kulu hill, special) per kg Rs360 Rs335 Apple (Kala Kulu hill) per kg Rs200 Rs187 Apple (Kala Kulu plains) per kg Rs210 Rs195 Grapes (Sundar Khani) per kg Rs595 Rs567 Grapes (white, thick) per kg Rs350 Rs335 Grapes (gola) per kg Rs285 Rs272 Pomegranate (Kandhari) per kg Rs330 Rs315 Pomegranate (new desi) per kg Rs320 Rs305 Papaya per kg Rs280 Rs267 Guava per kg Rs220 Rs210 Peach (special) per kg Rs350 Rs335 Pear per kg – – Persimmon (Japanese fruit) per kg Rs190 Rs181 Sapodilla (cheeku) per kg Rs195 Rs185 Musk melon (garma) per kg Rs195 Rs186 Melon (kharbooza) per kg – – Dates (Irani) per kg Rs435 Rs415 Dates (Iraqi) per kg Rs340 Rs325 Dates (Aseel) per kg Rs310 Rs295 Sweet potato per kg Rs80 Rs76 Sugarcane sticks per kg Rs55 Rs52 Banana (first grade) per dozen Rs190 Rs170 Banana (second grade) per dozen Rs140 Rs125 Sweet orange per dozen Rs175 Rs167 Musambi per dozen Rs130 Rs124 Grapefruit each Rs23 Rs22 Corn cobs each Rs26 Rs25 Coconut each Rs485 Rs465

Milk and yogurt

Loose milk and yogurt sit outside the daily food-item list and did not move on Monday. The standing maximum retail prices fixed by the Deputy Commissioner Lahore remain Rs170 per litre for loose milk and Rs190 per kilogram for yogurt. As The Lahore Times has reported, neither is widely available at those rates.

Because these are standing notifications rather than daily ones, they will appear unchanged in this column until the district administration issues a revision. The Lahore Times will report any revision on the day it is notified.

Gold, silver and currency

The bullion market was closed on Sunday, so Monday opened on Saturday’s fixing. The most recent rate issued by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association puts 24-karat gold at Rs457,136 per tola, with the 10-gram rate at Rs391,920. Silver stands at Rs6,924 per tola and Rs5,936 per 10 grams.

That fixing represented a Rs400 rise on the tola, recovering about seven per cent of the Rs5,600 lost on Friday, when the international price fell $56 to $4,342 an ounce. A fresh fixing is expected once Sarafa Bazaar opens for the week.

The open currency market was likewise shut over the weekend, and the counters reopen on Saturday’s closing quotes. The US dollar was last quoted at Rs278.05 buying and Rs278.55 selling. The State Bank’s USD/PKR mark-to-market revaluation rate stood at 277.3228 on 11 September, with weighted average bid and offer rates of 277.0427 and 277.4678, and interbank quotes of 277.32 buying and 277.52 selling.

Every other line carries forward. The Saudi riyal stood at Rs74.05 and Rs74.70 and the UAE dirham at Rs75.75 and Rs76.58, the two rates most closely followed by Lahore households receiving remittances from the Gulf. The euro was at Rs322.48 and Rs325.46 and the pound sterling at Rs375.75 and Rs378.70. The Kuwaiti dinar remained the highest-valued currency on the counter at Rs886.10 and Rs896.75, ahead of the Bahraini dinar at Rs733.69 and Rs744.99 and the Omani riyal at Rs718.95 and Rs729.20. The Qatari riyal was at Rs74.86 and Rs76.15, the Swiss franc at Rs343.15 and Rs347.85, the Singapore dollar at Rs218.97 and Rs224.10, the Australian dollar at Rs199.05 and Rs202.47, the Canadian dollar at Rs198.82 and Rs204.81, and the Japanese yen at Rs1.73 and Rs1.83.

Fuel

Petrol held at Rs375.82 per litre and high-speed diesel at Rs403.32, under the notification issued by the Petroleum Division on Saturday. That notification runs to 14 September, which makes Monday the last day it covers and the second consecutive flat session for both products.

The pause follows five consecutive increases, across which petrol rose Rs29.95 a litre and diesel Rs25.27. On The Lahore Times’ record diesel had risen at seven consecutive reviews, from Rs372.03 through Rs374.31, Rs378.05, Rs381.77, Rs385.95, Rs392.67 and Rs398.04 to Rs403.32, a cumulative Rs31.29.

Two developments bear on whether the pause survives the week. Business Recorder reported on Saturday that the Federal Board of Revenue has imposed a federal excise duty of Rs80 a litre on three petroleum products; The Lahore Times is seeking confirmation of how that duty enters the ex-depot price OGRA notifies, and will report the position once established. Separately, Brent crude was quoted at $100.05 a barrel on 11 September, Saudi Arabia’s 1,200-kilometre East-West crude pipeline remains shut after a drone strike, and Reuters has reported a further attack on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Pakistan reviews prices daily, so any sustained move in the international market reaches the Lahore pump within days, not weeks.

The run has drawn political criticism, including from the PMML over the Rs13 petrol increase, from Jamaat-e-Islami’s Liaqat Baloch over the petroleum levy, and in the party’s announcement of a 20 September long march on Islamabad, with its Mall Road sit-in now past its fourth week. The Lahore Times reported last week on the combined squeeze from fuel, power and flour and on how diesel crossing Rs403 is feeding into transport fares.

Both products remain below the records set on 3 April, when petrol reached Rs458.41 a litre and diesel Rs520.35. Taxes and levies continue to account for Rs114 a litre on petrol and Rs100 a litre on diesel. Prices have been reviewed daily since the federal government replaced the weekly mechanism in July, and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority publishes daily petroleum prices on its website.

The federally notified LPG consumer rate for September remains Rs258.65 per kilogram, with the 11.8-kilogram domestic cylinder at Rs3,052.09.

Complaints and enforcement

The figures above are the notified list, not what most households paid.

Enforcement rests with price-control magistrates working under the district administration, who can fine or seal a shop selling above the notified rate. Provincial teams imposed Rs121 million in fines in a single week of inspections, and the same district administration fixed naan at Rs20 and roti at Rs14 earlier this month. With thousands of retail points across the district and a list rewritten every morning, inspection reaches only a fraction of them.

The legal frame around the mandi itself changed last week. Punjab has repealed the Vegetable Market (Lahore) Ordinance of 1963 alongside a 66-year-old land consolidation law.

Overcharging can be reported to the Deputy Commissioner Lahore’s control room on 03070002345, or directly through the district administration’s social media accounts, and to the Food Safety and Consumer Protection Department helpline on 0800-02345, which is printed on each sheet. The sheet states that a copy without the original stamp is not valid, and it carries a printed price of Rs20 per rate list.

Analysis

Sunday’s report ended on a conditional. Tomato, it said, was the one heavy, freight-exposed line on the sheet that had refused to respond to anything, and if it broke upward while onion kept falling, the freight story would no longer be confined to the margins of the column.

Half of that condition was met on Monday and half was not, and the difference matters.

Tomato broke upward. The local row added Rs10 to Rs190 after four mornings frozen at Rs180, and the B-grade row added Rs5. Tomato is bulky, cheap per kilogram, quick to spoil and travels to Lahore in quantity — precisely the profile of a line that registers a freight increase before a light, high-value one does. Its four-session refusal to move was the strongest argument against the freight reading. That argument is now weaker.

But onion did not keep falling. It held. The counterweight that had been doing most of the work for household budgets — Rs60 off the line in six mornings — stopped moving on the same day tomato started. A household that buys both every day is now paying Rs10 more for one and the same for the other, where last week it was paying less for one and the same for the other.

The rest of the column reads the same way it has all week, only more so. Capsicum has now risen at three consecutive sessions. Bitter gourd and Chinese carrot each added Rs10. Against that, brinjal and thick beans each came off Rs10, the first cuts either has recorded this week, and both are local, short-cycle and cheap to move. Across five mornings the vegetable column has recorded twenty rises against eleven cuts.

The fruit sheet is where the sharper signal sits, and it is not in the prices. Three lines that carried rates on Sunday carried none on Monday: black Chaunsa mango, pear and kharbooza melon. A blank row is not a price rise, but it is not nothing either. Black Chaunsa is the tail of the mango season and kharbooza the tail of the summer melons, so their disappearance is expected and unremarkable. Pear is not. Pear was quoted at Rs330 on Sunday, which is dear, and pear season is beginning rather than ending. A dear line that vanishes rather than rising is a line the mandi could not source at a rate the committee would print, and that is a supply story rather than a freight one. It is worth one morning’s attention, not a conclusion.

Poultry cut in the other direction, and cut everywhere. Rs5 came off every live rate and Rs7 off dressed meat, which pulls the spread between the live wholesale bird and dressed retail meat to Rs155 — the tightest of the cycle and the third consecutive session in which the butcher, not the farmer, has absorbed the compression. Eggs stopped rising after four sessions. The seasonal divergence that this column has been tracking, with layer productivity falling as nights cool while broiler cycles run to schedule, paused rather than reversed.

The test for the week ahead is now onion. It has done more for Lahore kitchens over six mornings than every other cut on the sheet combined, and it has stopped. If it rises on Tuesday while tomato holds its new level, the two heaviest and most freight-exposed lines on the column will be moving in the same direction for the first time in this run — and the argument that the upward drift was confined to the light and expensive end of the sheet will have nothing left to stand on.