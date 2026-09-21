Legal Perimeter Around The Capital

The order’s real audience is not Punjab. Nothing on the record suggests Punjab’s own machinery was about to be put at PTI’s disposal. The IHC wrote its order with a specific scenario in mind: a sitting chief minister leading a march on the capital with his province’s resources behind him. KP’s chief secretary and police chief have already put their compliance in writing, so the province’s administrative machinery has formally separated itself from its chief executive’s stated plan.

Punjab’s order completes the picture. Any convoy from KP must cross Punjab territory to reach Islamabad, and every Punjab official along that route is now bound by a written instruction, a reporting channel and a deadline. Naqvi has already warned that contempt proceedings will follow violations. The effect is to turn a street confrontation into a question of documented compliance.

On paper, the ban is party-neutral. The Punjab circular covers “any march or procession” to Islamabad, not PTI’s alone. It therefore applies equally to JI’s train march and to any government-aligned mobilisation. The helpline will be the real test: whether complaints against the ruling party’s own local machinery are logged and acted on with the same speed as complaints against the opposition.

The state is protecting one set of rights by restricting another. The IHC order exists to protect citizens’ access to roads, trade, hospitals and schools. Yet 24 of the capital’s schools are closing to house police, and containers are going up on the same roads. Fazlur Rehman’s complaint lands here. The government’s answer is that temporary restrictions prevent the larger disruption seen in 2022 and 2024. That trade-off is legitimate to debate, and the court order makes it harder, not easier, for either side to claim the moral high ground.

Governor’s Rule changes the stakes. Until Monday, the confrontation was about a march. Mohsin Naqvi’s disclosure that the Law Ministry is examining options for KP moves it to the constitutional relationship between the Centre and a province. He framed this against KP’s security collapse, a strand the government is pressing hard with the funeral attendance charge. Sohail Afridi has previously dared the federal government to impose Governor’s Rule, saying he was not afraid of it. The federal government has now said aloud that it is looking.

The opposition is united in grievance, divided in method. PTI marches on the 27th. JI marches on its own timetable, over a different demand, and says so explicitly. JUI-F condemns the crackdown but is not marching. That fragmentation is the government’s main strategic advantage this week. It is also why Raja Nasir Abbas’s proposal for a political committee may carry more weight than it appears, because it is the only offer on the table that does not require anyone to back down first.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and not necessarily those of The Lahore Times.