Lahore’s Kitchen Math Breaks as Inflation Tops 11%

LAHORE: Pakistan’s inflation returned to double digits in August at 11.1%, against 3.1% a year earlier, and the weekly index tracking essentials crossed 10% again last week. Food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 13.89% year on year, the fastest of any major group.

In Lahore, the pressure arrives at three points every household meets daily which include the petrol pump, where daily price revisions have added about Rs51.36 a litre since late August; the milk shop, where the Deputy Commissioner’s official price is widely ignored; and the vegetable cart, where tomato and onion have swung by tens of rupees in a single morning.

Incomes have not kept pace. Punjab raised government salaries by 7% and pensions by 3.5% in its June budget, both below the current inflation rate, and the provincial minimum wage of Rs40,000 a month dates from July 2025. For a large share of Lahore’s workers, prices are rising faster than pay.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, consumer prices rose 11.1% year on year in August 2026, up from 9.2% in July. Urban inflation was 10.4% and rural 12.2%. The spread across the basket shows how widely the pressure runs, food up 13.89%, clothing and footwear 9.2%, utilities 8.87%, health 8.02% and education 7.82%.

The short-term measure moved the same way. The Sensitive Price Indicator, which tracks 51 essentials in 50 markets across 17 cities, rose 10.64% year on year in the week to September 17, up from 8.62% a week earlier and 8.35% at the start of the month, as earlier reported at the time. Fuel drove the jump.

Where inflation stands

Indicator Latest reading Period National CPI inflation 11.1% August 2026 (3.1% in Aug 2025) Urban / rural CPI 10.4% / 12.2% August 2026 Food and non-alcoholic beverages 13.89% August 2026 Clothing and footwear 9.23% August 2026 Housing, water, electricity, gas, fuel 8.87% August 2026 Health / education 8.02% / 7.82% August 2026 Sensitive Price Indicator (weekly, YoY) 10.64% Week to September 17, 2026

Source: Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Since July, Pakistan has priced petrol and diesel daily. For Lahore’s motorcyclists and rickshaw drivers, that has meant a steady climb. Petrol was Rs337.78 a litre on August 21. It reached Rs389.14 on September 21, jumped Rs12.90 to Rs358.77 on September 7, and was fixed at Rs375.82 for September 12 to 14. Diesel, which moves freight and therefore food prices, reached Rs24.04. A domestic LPG cylinder averaged Rs4,810 in the SPI survey of September 10.

That is a rise of about Rs38 a litre, or 11%, in three weeks. As an illustration includes a commuter using one litre a day for 26 working days now pays roughly Rs990 more a month than in late August, before any knock-on effect on transport fares or food. The government’s Rs100-per-litre relief scheme for motorcycles, rickshaws and small cars was meant to blunt this, but petrol dealers have refused to supply fuel under it, citing unpaid reimbursements. Earlier, a 58-paisa cut was dismissed by Lahore consumers as a joke.

The Deputy Commissioner’s fixed retail price for loose milk is Rs170 a litre and for yogurt Rs190 a kilogram. On the street, milk has been selling at Rs200 to Rs230 and yogurt at Rs240 to Rs280, has documented. The gap is structural including more than 90% of Pakistan’s milk moves through an informal chain of small producers, collectors and neighbourhood shops with almost no cold chain and no documented cost base, which makes a single administered price very hard to enforce.

For a family buying two litres a day, the difference between the official and market price works out at roughly Rs1,800 to Rs3,600 a month. It is one of the clearest examples of an official price protecting nobody.

The Market Committee’s daily rate list, shows how unstable basic produce has been. Local tomato rose Rs40 in a single day on September 6, reached Rs205 a kilo the next morning, fell to Rs180 by September 10 and was back at Rs190 on September 14. Onion peaked at Rs230 before easing to Rs175. Broiler meat was cut to Rs454 a kilo on the same list. Nationally, onions rose more than 26% in a single week at the start of the month, according to the SPI.

Staples have drifted upward too. Earlier reports in August that flour had risen to Rs137 a kilo in Punjab, and that the government’s decision to import one million tonnes of wheat had not stopped flour becoming costlier. By September 10, petrol, power and flour were squeezing Lahore households together.

Lahore price sheet

Item (Lahore) Price Date / note Petrol (per litre) Rs 337.78 → Rs 389.14 Aug 21 → Sept 21 High-speed diesel (per litre) Rs 364.70 → Rs 424.04 Aug 21 → Sept 21 LPG, 11.67kg cylinder Rs 3,000.92 → Rs 3,052 Aug 21 → Sept 21 Loose milk (per litre) Rs170 official / Rs200–230 market DC price vs street price Yogurt (per kg) Rs190 official / Rs240–280 market DC price vs street price

On the income side, the arithmetic is unforgiving. Punjab’s 2026-27 budget, presented on June 16, raised government salaries by 7% and pensions by 3.5%. With inflation at 11.1%, both represent a fall in real income. The provincial minimum wage for unskilled workers remains Rs40,000 a month, the rate in force since July 1, 2025. Private-sector and informal workers, who make up most of Lahore’s labour force, typically have no automatic adjustment at all.

Put simply, a Rs40,000 wage buys less each week that fuel and food keep rising. The groups with least room are the ones most exposed, such as daily-wage earners, pensioners on fixed incomes, and families whose largest single expense is food, the category rising fastest.

The immediate trigger is fuel. The PBS data show the September jump in the SPI was driven by petroleum products, and press coverage of the index has linked the fuel increases to the fallout from the Middle East situation. Federal Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik said on Sunday that global prices had risen by about 80% while domestic prices had been raised by only 50%. Critics point to the petroleum levy as a domestic choice that adds to the burden. Jamaat-e-Islami, which has launched a march on Islamabad over the issue, says the levy has shifted a Rs135 billion burden onto the public and has demanded its complete abolition; the government has told the party it is bound by commitments to the International Monetary Fund (IMP).

Both things can be true, with imported fuel has become more expensive, and domestic tax policy decides how much of that reaches the pump. What households experience is the combined result, delivered daily.

Three measures would make the most difference to ordinary Lahoris in the short term, such as making the Rs100 fuel relief actually available at the pump; enforcing, or realistically revising, the official milk price rather than leaving a fixed figure that nobody honours; and revisiting the minimum wage in light of double-digit inflation. The next readings to watch are the weekly SPI on Friday and September CPI, due in early October. If fuel keeps rising, the food index will follow.