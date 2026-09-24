Online Drug Supply Ring Busted in Lahore; Hashish, Arms Seized

LAHORE: Baghbanpura police have stopped a large drug consignment and arrested three dealers allegedly linked to a network that operates across several districts.

The raid was part of a city-wide crackdown ordered by DIG Operations Faisal Kamran. Police in Gujjarpura and Old Anarkali arrested two more suspects in separate operations.

According to a police spokesperson, SHO Baghbanpura Rizwan Khan and his team acted on a tip-off while on patrol. They caught the three suspects in the act of supplying drugs.

The suspects were identified as Shoaib, Waqar and Faris.

SP Cantt Atif Amir said police recovered the following from the suspects which includes 1,050 litres of toxic locally made liquor, more than 3 kilograms of hashish (charas) and illegal weapons

Locally brewed liquor like this is a serious public health risk. Batches contaminated with methanol have caused deaths in the past.

The SP said the suspects admitted during questioning that they ordered drugs online and delivered them to set drop-off points in different districts. Police say this model is increasingly common because it lets sellers avoid face-to-face deals.

Intelligence-based operations are under way to arrest the suspects’ associates. Cases have been registered, and the suspects have been handed over to the investigation wing.

In separate operations, Gujjarpura and Old Anarkali police arrested two suspects identified as Tanveer and Saim Masih.

According to the SP Civil Lines, police recovered a total of 1,320 grams of hashish and 330 grams of crystal methamphetamine (ice) from them. Police say the two sold drugs on foot around their neighbourhoods. Cases have been registered and investigations are under way.

DIG Operations Faisal Kamran said the police are determined to root out the drug menace from Lahore and will step up action against drug dealers. The SP Civil Lines said intelligence-based operations will continue, and anyone involved in the drug trade will face legal action.

Lahore police have run a series of drug operations in recent weeks. Barki police recently broke up an online drug supply ring and arrested three suspects. Earlier operations netted six drug peddlers across the city.

The repeated arrests point to a well-organised supply chain that increasingly uses digital channels. Police say this requires both street-level enforcement and investigations that go after suppliers higher up.