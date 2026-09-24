Iran Consulate in Karachi Marks National Flag Day with Flag-Hoisting Ceremony

KARACHI: A flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Karachi on the first day of the Iranian month of Mehr (September 23), which Iran observes as its National Flag Day. Consul General Akbar Eissazadeh and members of the mission attended.

In accordance with official protocol, the national flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran was ceremonially hoisted as the national anthem was played.

After the flag-hoisting, the diplomats and staff of the Consulate General recited a formal pledge. In it, they reaffirmed their commitment to fulfilling their responsibilities with dedication and professionalism, safeguarding national interests, strengthening peaceful relations, and upholding the dignity and honour of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

On the occasion, the Consul General delivered a message, the text of which follows:

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

In the official calendar of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the first day of Mehr, which marks the start of the academic year, the opening of the gates of knowledge and the flourishing of wisdom, has been officially designated as “National Flag Day.” This meaningful coincidence carries a profound message: the sacred duty of safeguarding the national flag and identity is entrusted to the younger generation, who shape the future of the homeland through the power of the pen and of wisdom.

“National Flag Day” provides a valuable opportunity to reflect on shared civilisational values and deep-rooted cultural commonalities. We firmly believe that the foundation of regional stability and security lies in respecting national sovereignty, preserving territorial integrity and fostering peace under the banner of mutual friendship.

Flags are far more than mere pieces of colourful fabric; they are the historical identity cards of nations, living chronicles of heritage, and radiant symbols of sovereignty, independence and legal authority on the international stage.

The three proud colours of the Iranian flag embody the aspirations of a deeply rooted nation:

Green represents the dynamism, prosperity and peace-loving nature rooted in Iranian civilisation;

represents the dynamism, prosperity and peace-loving nature rooted in Iranian civilisation; White symbolises peaceful coexistence, friendship and constructive engagement with all nations of the world; and

symbolises peaceful coexistence, friendship and constructive engagement with all nations of the world; and Red commemorates the heroism, courage and sacred blood of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to preserve the integrity and independence of the homeland.

At the centre of the flag rest the sacred inscription “Allah” and the emblem of monotheism, testifying to the profound spiritual faith of the Iranian people.

Under international law and conventions, including the Vienna Conventions of 1961 and 1963, the right to fly the national flag is recognised as a symbol of the formal representation, sovereignty and authority of an independent state within a host nation. Today, the hoisting of the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran over the Consulate General in Karachi is not merely a ceremonial act but a testament to Iran’s steadfast commitment to deepening comprehensive economic, cultural and people-to-people relations with its strategic partner and neighbour, Pakistan.

For those of us serving in Karachi in the cause of a diplomacy of peace, brotherhood and friendship, this national symbol holds special significance and spiritual resonance. Whenever the proud tricolour of Iran flies alongside the green-and-white flag of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, it clearly reflects the deep-rooted ties, mutual respect and genuine friendship between two brotherly, co-religionist neighbouring nations. Just as the noble people of Pakistan honour their flag as a symbol of independence, unity and territorial integrity, the ancient nation of Iran has cherished its flag for centuries as a precious legacy passed down from generation to generation.

I extend my heartfelt congratulations on this auspicious day to all my dear compatriots and to the beloved people of neighbouring Pakistan, who have always held a deep affection for Iranian culture, language and civilisation. I pray to Almighty God that the flag of peace, friendship, dignity and progress may forever fly high over both our brotherly nations.