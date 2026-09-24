Journalist Saima Nawaz’s Car Stolen Outside Lahore Press Club

LAHORE: Thieves stole a car belonging to journalist Saima Nawaz from outside the gate of the Lahore Press Club. The theft happened in the evening, in a little over an hour.

CCTV footage of the incident has since come to light.

Saima Nawaz parked her car outside the Press Club at 7pm. When she came back at 8:10pm, it was gone.

According to the footage, one suspect, wearing shalwar kameez, gets off a motorcycle. The suspects are wearing helmets, which hid their faces. The man walks to the car, unlocks it and drives away, and the gang escapes.

The speed of the theft suggests the thieves had tools or skills for getting past vehicle locks quickly. Police investigators have noted this method in other vehicle thefts in the city.

Saima Nawaz said she has submitted an application at the police station for legal action. Police had not publicly announced any arrest or recovery by the time of filing.

The Lahore Press Club is one of the city’s busiest spots. Journalists, public figures and members of the public gather there every day, and the building regularly hosts press conferences and events.

Many journalists see a theft right at its gate, during busy evening hours, as a sign of how bold vehicle-lifting gangs have become.

Police records show mixed trends in property crime. Officials have reported that commercial vehicle thefts in Lahore fell 48% in last seven months. However, overall theft remains high, with the city recording 39,624 theft cases in last eight months.

Brazen thefts near busy or guarded places have also been reported before. Last month, a motorcycle was stolen from outside a police station gate in the city.

Members of the journalist community are expected to follow the case closely and press for the car to be recovered quickly. The CCTV footage gives investigators a clear starting point. The motorcycle used and the suspects’ route could help trace them through the Safe City camera network.

Journalists’ groups have long asked for better security around press clubs and media offices. They argue that places where the public gathers every day need more police patrols and better surveillance coverage.