Fact Check: Azharuddin at Ex-Pandit’s Conversion Ceremony? No Evidence

LAHORE: A widely shared social media post says a former Hindu priest in India who recently embraced Islam, now called Muhammad Abdullah, has been followed by ten of his former temple colleagues and their families. According to the post, the former India cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin attended the ceremony and gave the families copies of the Quran and white clothes. The Lahore Times could not find any credible report, official statement or verifiable record to support the account.

The post says a cleric it names as Mufti Abdul Samad recited the kalima with the group at a formal ceremony, and quotes the former colleagues as saying they would follow the man they had always followed. It does not give the city, state, date, temple or venue, and it cites no source for the quotation or the photographs that often accompany such posts.

The most checkable detail is Azharuddin’s presence. He is not a private figure. In addition to his cricket career, he has served as Telangana’s Minister for Public Enterprises and Minorities Welfare since October 31, 2025, and is a Congress politician and former member of the Lok Sabha.

A sitting state minister handing out Qurans at a group conversion ceremony would be a significant political story in India, where religious conversion is a contested and closely watched issue. The Lahore Times found no Indian media report, no post from Azharuddin’s verified accounts and no statement from his office referring to such an event. We also could not identify the cleric named in the post.

Conversion stories travel fast on both sides of the border, and in both directions. In India, several states have laws regulating religious conversion, and high-profile cases have ended in court. Muslim preacher Kaleem Siddiqui, for example, was detained by Uttar Pradesh’s anti-terrorism squad over alleged mass conversions and later convicted. A public ceremony involving a minister would almost certainly draw attention from the authorities and the press.

Pakistan has its own sensitivities. When 50 members of ten Hindu families converted to Islam in Mirpurkhas, Sindh, Hindu activists questioned the circumstances and demanded legislation, according to a PTI report carried by Deccan Herald, citing The Express Tribune. Unverified conversion stories, whether celebratory or alarming, can inflame feelings among religious communities, including Pakistan’s own Hindu minority.

None of this proves the event did not take place. Individual conversions happen and are not always reported, and the post may be a garbled version of a real, smaller event. But the specific claims (a former priest, ten families, a named cleric and a former India captain presenting gifts) are exactly the kind of details that would appear in local reporting if they were true. As of publication, they do not.

The post’s language suggests it was written to inspire rather than to inform. It carries no byline, and its closing reflection on guidance and light is presented as commentary, not reporting. Viral religious content of this kind often recycles older images or stories with new names attached.

Verdict: Unverified. The Lahore Times found no evidence that a former Hindu priest named Muhammad Abdullah led ten families to convert, that a cleric named Mufti Abdul Samad officiated, or that Mohammad Azharuddin attended and presented gifts. We will update this report if Azharuddin’s office, the families or Indian media confirm the account.

The Lahore Times encouraged people to look for a named location, a date and a report from a recognised news organisation before sharing claims about religious conversions, which can affect real people and communities.