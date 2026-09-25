Bollywood Actor Mushtaq Khan Dies at 56 After Cancer Battle

LAHORE:Veteran Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan, best remembered for scene-stealing supporting roles in Welcome, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Gadar 2 and Stree 2, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 56.

He died in the ICU of Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital on Thursday evening. His son Mohsin told The Press Trust of India (PTI) that he passed away around 7pm, and that the family had taken him to hospital after he complained of stomach pain, where doctors discovered the cancer.

Khan had been in hospital for roughly two weeks. He had been receiving treatment at Nanavati Hospital for around 15 days after his condition deteriorated following a recent relapse.

His business partner, Shivam, told HT City that Khan had earlier been diagnosed with lung cancer and had recovered, but the disease returned eight days before his admission and was at its final stage.

His family said the illness came suddenly. According to his son Mohsin Khan, he had been in good health and was shooting the debut film of the son of Shera, Salman Khan’s bodyguard, shortly before he was hospitalised.

His death was confirmed by BN Tiwari, president of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), and Suresh Shyamlal Gupt, president of the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA).

Khan made his screen debut in 1980 in Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai. He appeared in a small role in that film.

Over the following decades he became one of Hindi cinema’s most recognisable supporting players. His films included Aashiqui, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Welcome. He also appeared in Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Sadak, Junoon, Gunaah and Sir.

His defining moment came in the 2007 comedy Welcome. In that film he played a disabled hockey player, and the role has lived on in internet memes for nearly two decades.

In Gadar: Ek Prem Katha he played Gul Khan, a role he returned to in Gadar 2 nearly two decades later.

Khan worked steadily in television alongside his film career. His TV credits included Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, in which he played Baldev Tripathi, and Adaalat.

He was known throughout his career for versatility in supporting roles. He moved between comic relief, small-town authority figures and character parts, often doing so without top billing.

Khan made headlines in late 2024 for reasons unrelated to his work. He was reportedly abducted in November 2024 after travelling to Uttar Pradesh for an event, allegedly held captive for a day, and later managed to escape.

Tributes from Indian film colleagues began on Thursday night. Among those who paid tribute were director Anees Bazmee, who directed Welcome, and actor Sanjay Mishra.

Actor Rajpal Yadav described visiting Khan in hospital on Thursday afternoon. He said Khan recognised him, shook hands with him and responded to the conversation, only to pass away about two hours later.

Comedian Sunil Pal also posted a tribute on social media.

According to PTI, his funeral was to be held on Friday. Media reports said the burial would take place at the Yari Road Kabristan in Mumbai. He is survived by his wife and children.

Khan’s best-known franchise has a complicated history on this side of the border. The Gadar films are set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, and they have long drawn criticism in Pakistan for their portrayal of the country and its people.

Indian films have also not been screened in Pakistani cinemas since 2019. Even so, Khan’s comic work, particularly in Welcome, reached Pakistani viewers widely through streaming and social media clips.