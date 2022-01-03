Introducing Pau-Pau: foodpanda unveils first-of-its-kind brand ambassador to champion empowerment and sustainability

Celebrating 10 years since it started operations, foodpanda unveils Pau-Pau as the new face of the brand to better connect with millions of users across Asia, bringing a fresh and vibrant user experience to the platform.

The new character, who is reflective of foodpanda’s fun, warm, and vibrant personality, also cares about empowerment and the environment.

Pau-Pau will be introduced across all foodpanda touchpoints — from the app, digital and social media, as well as out-of-home activations.





SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 3 January 2022 – To celebrate its 10th anniversary as the pioneering food and grocery delivery platform in Asia, foodpanda today introduced a fresh face for the brand – Pau-Pau! A fun-loving and free-spirited panda, Pau-Pau is a first-of-its-kind brand ambassador, championing empowerment and sustainability across the region.













Pau-Pau’s identity as a foodpanda brand ambassador will be brought to life in full — from having his own language and story, to a full set of values, such as caring for the environment, empowerment and the belief in living life on one’s own terms. With Pau-Pau, foodpanda has created a personality that is relatable and can better connect with millions of users across Asia.

The pink panda, who made his first appearances in Japan, Taiwan and Cambodia in December 2021, has since been rolled out in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong and Laos, before reaching the rest of the foodpanda network. The next phase will see Pau-Pau being introduced in the Philippines, Myanmar, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Charting new territories with a fresh approach to brand-building

Pau-Pau will lead foodpanda’s foray into ever changing, live vibrant and media environments. In introducing a new personality that fully represents the brand, foodpanda expands its digital marketing ambitions to look beyond traditional platforms. Customers will also find Pau-Pau on the LINE and Instagram apps as emojis and stickers for lively engagement, freedom of expression and communication. Pau-Pau will be rolling out progressively across all foodpanda channels and interfaces, from the app and website, to digital and social media platforms, out-of-home activations and more.

“Pau-Pau is a first-of-its-kind among food delivery platforms in Asia! More than anything else, we wanted to create a personality that evokes love among customers. A personality that they can relate to and form an emotional connection with, as foodpanda becomes a partner in their everyday lives,” said Idan Haim, Vice President, Growth and Marketing, foodpanda. “We want Pau-Pau to be an inspiration for people to live life on their own terms and to its fullest. We are excited for our customers to meet Pau-Pau, as we mark the start of a new decade for foodpanda in Asia.”















Paving a purposeful foodpanda experience

“In creating Pau-Pau, we wanted him to also have a dimension of purpose — that he stands for something more than just being an adorable mascot,” said Eunha Bhang, Chief Creative Officer, Delivery Hero Asia. “Pau-Pau embodies and brings to life the foodpanda spirit by helping our communities reimagine how they use delivery and thereby adding vibrancy and fun in their lives.”

Pau-Pau is most passionate about three things — empowerment and living life on one’s own terms; the environment, as foodpanda’s sustainability champion; and enthusiasm, for food and fun. As a platform, foodpanda is an enabler of convenience for customers, freeing up their precious time by making it easier to get food and groceries delivered quickly, 24/7.

As foodpanda’s champion for sustainability, Pau-Pau will also be a part of foodpanda’s green agenda, supporting sustainability initiatives such as its default cutlery opt-out feature, which has saved 544 million pieces of single-use plastic in 2021 alone. More recently, in August 2021, foodpanda launched the Global Sustainable Packaging Programme to encourage merchants to switch to plastic-free, plant-based packaging to reduce the impact on the environment as it works towards becoming a carbon-neutral organisation.

The introduction of Pau-Pau builds on foodpanda’s earlier brand refresh, which saw foodpanda revitalising its look with fresh visuals and a more vibrant colour palette across its design touchpoints, and more friendly user interface as the platform expands beyond just food delivery.

High-res images and videos can be downloaded via this link.

About foodpanda

foodpanda is a leading delivery platform in Asia dedicated to bringing consumers a wide range of food, groceries and more, quickly and conveniently. Powered by technology and operational excellence, foodpanda is spearheading the growth of quick-commerce (q-commerce) across the region with its network of retail partners, as well as pandamart cloud stores to provide more on-demand options beyond the millions of food delivery options. foodpanda operates in more than 400 cities across 12 markets in Asia – Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, Taiwan, Philippines, Bangladesh, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Japan. foodpanda is a subsidiary of Delivery Hero, a global leader of the food delivery industry. For more information, visit www.foodpanda.com.





#foodpanda

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.