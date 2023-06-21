SHANGHAI TANG SS24 “Source of Strength” Milan Menswear Fashion Week Museum Presentation on 19th June, 2023
MILAN, ITALY – Media OutReach – 21 June 2023 – The Shanghai Tang Spring/Summer 2024 men’s collection draws inspiration from Chinese poet Li Bai’s poem The Daunting Route into the Region of Shu. Following the launch of its 2023 Fall/Winter menswear collection during Milan Fashion Week this January, this summer SHANGHAI TANG once again graces Milan Fashion Week with a unique museum show entitled “Source of Strength”, presenting the 2024 Spring/Summer menswear collection. Drawing from Chinese philosophical tradition, Shanghai Tang takes inspiration from the symbiotic relationship between humans and nature, a primal confrontation that generates vitality and invites introspection. The collection reestablishes a way of communication between tradition and innovation through a style imbued with Chinese elegance.