Joining Forces for a Greener Future: Watsons Partners with Kenvue, L’Oréal and P&G to Drive Sustainability Efforts

Published: July 27, 2023

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 27 July 2023 – Watsons, the flagship health and beauty brand of A.S. Watson Group, is committed to accelerating its sustainability efforts to create a positive impact on the environment. As the World Conservation Day is approaching, Watsons announced partnership with Kenvue, L’Oréal and P&G to work towards a more sustainable future. The collaboration will leverage the collective expertise of Watsons and the supplier partners to amplify the impact of our sustainability initiatives.

