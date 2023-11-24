Lee Kum Kee Earns a Win at Manufacturing Asia Awards 2023

Scheme to Transform Waste into Biogas Power Recognised as “China Sustainable Manufacturing Initiative of the Year” in Food Industry
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 November 2023 – Lee Kum Kee emerged at the top of the “China Sustainable Manufacturing Initiative of the Year (Food)” category in Singapore yesterday with the announcement of final results for the Manufacturing Asia Awards 2023. Hosted by media portal Manufacturing Asia, the award highlighted the success of Lee Kum Kee’s biogas power initiative at its Xinhui Production Base in Jiangmen City, Guangdong Province, China.