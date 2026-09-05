3D Cardiac CT Transforms Child Heart Defect Diagnosis

KARACHI: Advanced 3D cardiac CT reconstruction is emerging as a breakthrough tool for the timely and accurate diagnosis of complex congenital heart disease in children, allowing clinicians to map delicate cardiac structures and birth defects in fine detail before a scalpel is ever lifted.

The technology builds a three-dimensional model of a child’s heart and great vessels from cross-sectional scan data — turning what was once an exercise in inference into something surgeons can look at, rotate and study.

Paediatric cardiologist and multi-modality cardiac imaging specialist Dr Alia Kamal Ahsan said heart conditions in children differ significantly from those in adults. Where adults typically present with blocked arteries or weakened heart muscle, children more often arrive with congenital defects: holes in the heart, valve abnormalities, and unusual arrangements of the major blood vessels.

That distinction matters clinically. A defect present from birth is a problem of architecture rather than of wear, and correcting it depends on knowing precisely how that architecture is put together in one individual child.

Dr Alia said 3D imaging permits detailed evaluation of complex conditions including TAPVR (total anomalous pulmonary venous return), DORV (double outlet right ventricle), and aortic arch anomalies — lesions in which the plumbing of the heart deviates sharply from the textbook. Seeing that anatomy in advance, she said, helps surgeons plan safer interventions.

For operating teams, the practical gain is fewer surprises in theatre, shorter decision-making time and a clearer route map for repairs that may need to be staged over several years.

The relevance to Pakistan is considerable. Published medical literature estimates that around 60,000 babies are born with congenital heart disease in Pakistan each year, and a 2019 study on paediatric cardiac outcomes noted that the country then had only a handful of facilities able to surgically manage them, with fewer than 25 trained paediatric cardiologists nationally and waiting lists at a single hospital running past 9,000 children. Reviews of paediatric cardiac surgery capacity have similarly recorded roughly 3,000-4,000 procedures a year in Punjab and 1,400-1,500 in Sindh, with no such facility in Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir or Gilgit-Baltistan.

Against that backdrop, diagnostic precision is not a luxury. When surgical slots are scarce, knowing exactly which child needs which operation, and when, is part of how a stretched system rations care.

Dr Alia urged parents not to ignore warning signs in infants and young children, listing shortness of breath, bluish discolouration of the skin or lips, unusual fatigue, feeding difficulties, and stunted growth. She advised consulting a paediatric cardiologist promptly rather than waiting for symptoms to resolve on their own.

“Timely diagnosis is critical for better treatment outcomes,” she said.

Echocardiography remains the everyday first-line test for suspected heart defects in children, and cross-sectional imaging is generally reserved for cases where anatomy remains unclear or an operation is being planned. The wider question for Pakistan is access: advanced reconstruction capability is concentrated in a small number of urban tertiary centres, which means the children most likely to benefit are often those already inside a referral network. Expanding paediatric cardiac imaging and training beyond the metros is the step that would turn a diagnostic advance into a public health one.

EDITORIAL DISCLOSURE: This report is for general information and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.