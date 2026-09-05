Karachi: Robber, Citizen Critically Hurt in Pipri Bike Snatching Shootout

KARACHI: A citizen and a robber were left in critical condition after an attempted motorcycle snatching turned into a shootout in Bagti Goth, within the jurisdiction of the Bin Qasim police station in Pipri.

According to initial reports, Ghulam Haider was on his way home when two robbers intercepted him and attempted to snatch his motorcycle. Haider resisted. One of the assailants, identified as Junaid, opened fire and wounded him.

In the struggle that followed, Junaid was himself hit by a round from his own weapon. His accomplice fled the scene.

Residents who gathered at the spot overpowered the injured robber and held him until police arrived. Officers from Bin Qasim police station shifted both the wounded citizen and the detained suspect to hospital.

Police sources said both men are in critical condition. Further details are expected once medical treatment stabilises them and statements can be recorded. Raids are under way to arrest the accomplice who escaped.

Two elements distinguish the Bagti Goth episode from the routine snatching reports that fill Karachi’s crime log. The first is the reversal — a robber wounded by his own firearm during a struggle he initiated. The second is the crowd. Bystanders detaining an armed suspect rather than dispersing is not the norm, and it produced a live arrest that would otherwise have depended entirely on a manhunt.

Investigators will now be working with something they rarely have in snatching cases: a suspect in custody who can identify his partner, and a recovered weapon that can be traced.

Motorcycle and mobile phone snatching remains Karachi’s most persistent street crime, and resistance is where these encounters turn lethal. Police across the city have repeatedly advised citizens not to confront armed assailants — a motorcycle is replaceable; a bullet wound often is not. The advice is easier to give than to follow in the moment a gun appears.

Pipri and Bin Qasim sit on Karachi’s industrial and port periphery, where thin lighting, long approach roads and stretched policing create conditions street criminals exploit. Bagti Goth is a residential settlement in that belt.

Police are expected to register a case and pursue the absconding suspect through raids in the surrounding area. Formal charges against the detained robber will follow once he is medically fit. Officials have not yet confirmed whether the weapon used was recovered or whether Haider’s motorcycle was taken.