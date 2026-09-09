LAHORE: The city entered its fourth consecutive dry day on Wednesday. Skies were clear, the temperature was a little over 33 degrees Celsius when this update was compiled, and the maximum is again expected around 37 — the fourth day running at that level and the third consecutive session in which the forecast has verified.

There is no rain in the outlook for Wednesday, Thursday or Friday. The only movement since Monday’s outlook is at the back end of the run. Sunday’s small shower probability has dropped out altogether, and the overnight minimums for Saturday and Sunday have each come down a degree. Saturday holds its 15 per cent, and Monday holds 15 per cent, with a new Tuesday entry at 5 per cent.

That pattern is now familiar. A weak figure appears in the weekend slot, disappears, returns, and moves a day either side. Probabilities that behave that way usually reflect model disagreement over the timing of a marginal system rather than a spell taking shape.

Lahore seven-day outlook

Day Max Min Rain chance Wednesday 9 September 37°C 27°C Nil Thursday 10 37°C 27°C Nil Friday 11 37°C 27°C Nil Saturday 12 36°C 26°C 15% Sunday 13 36°C 26°C Nil Monday 14 35°C 26°C 15% Tuesday 15 35°C 26°C 5%

The maximum begins easing after Friday. By Monday the forecast has the city at 35 with the overnight figure at 26, and it holds there into Tuesday. The night minimums have shed a degree at the weekend end of the run, which is the first movement in that column since the monsoon cleared.

The eighth monsoon spell, which the Provincial Disaster Management Authority had flagged for 29 August to 5 September and which placed Lahore on the urban flooding list alongside Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Sialkot, remains the last significant rain event on the record. No fresh alert has been issued for Punjab since that spell closed.

Rescue 1122 can be reached on 1122, the PDMA helpline on 1129 and WASA’s complaint line on 1334.

Air quality: Lahore back in the live global top 10

The dry run has had a second effect, and it is the more consequential one.

On the morning of 8 September, the Swiss air quality technology company IQAir published a newsroom item placing Lahore among the ten most polluted major cities in the world on its live ranking. The reading was taken at 9:00 AM Pakistan Standard Time and put the city’s AQI above 150, in the band the index classifies as unhealthy, with PM2.5 the dominant pollutant and PM10 also significantly elevated.

Two clarifications matter, and The Lahore Times sets them out rather than reporting the headline alone.

First, this is a live hourly ranking, not an annual one. It captures one hour of one morning across a shifting set of monitored cities. Lahore’s position on that board can move several places within a day, and it is at its highest overnight and in the early morning, when the mixing layer is shallowest and traffic has begun. It is not the same statement as a seasonal ranking, and it should not be reported as one.

Second, the annual figure is separate and more settled. IQAir’s 2025 data put Lahore’s average PM2.5 concentration at 88.9 micrograms per cubic metre, equivalent to an AQI of 168 and 17.8 times the World Health Organisation’s annual guideline of 5 µg/m³. On that basis Lahore was the eighth most polluted city in the world for 2025, and Pakistan was identified as the most polluted country.

IQAir’s 8 September item cited The Lahore Times‘ 2 September report on pre-smog enforcement as one of its two sources.

This paper has not independently verified a top-10 placement for the morning of 9 September, and readers checking the position for themselves should treat any single figure as an hourly snapshot. Live readings for Lahore are published by the Punjab Environmental Protection Agency at aqi.punjab.gov.pk, which draws hourly data from ten monitoring stations across the city.

The provincial response this year has been front-loaded into the pre-season window rather than triggered once readings deteriorate. The measures on record:

The Punjab Environmental Protection Agency has instructed departments and district administrations to activate anti-smog committees in every district and implement action plans ahead of the season, with advance action directed against crop residue burning, industrial emissions, brick kilns, stone crushers and tyre pyrolysis plants. The agency has asked sanitation authorities to discontinue dry road sweeping in favour of mechanical and wet sweeping, and ordered strict application of dust-control standard operating procedures at construction sites.

In the enforcement round reported on 5 September, 166 brick kilns were inspected across the province. One was demolished and three sealed for environmental violations, with fines of Rs300,000 imposed on kiln owners, alongside the sealing of seven industrial units. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said enforcement of environmental law would continue without concession for violators.

Punjab is holding a zero-tolerance position on rice stubble burning through the coming harvest. Provincial Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani told a review meeting at the Civil Secretariat on 4 September that farmers are being discouraged with fines and warning notices while alternative disposal arrangements are provided, and that the awareness campaign will run until harvesting is complete. Secretary Agriculture Shakeel Ahmad Mian told the meeting that focal persons have been designated at provincial and district level. The subsidised machinery fleet has been scaled to 10,000 super seeders, up from 300 three years ago, with 9,000 already distributed, alongside 150 combine harvesters, 13 transplanters and 500 rice straw shredders.

The government has decided to take off the road government vehicles with faulty engines or excessive smoke emissions. Traffic authorities have said driving licences of vehicles emitting beyond the prescribed limit will be suspended, with route permits also at risk for commercial vehicles. Contracts of Suthra Punjab companies found burning waste are to be cancelled, and open burning of rubbish or plastic carries heavy fines.

On World Environment Day in June, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said 30 fog guns were in use with more being procured for Lahore and other cities, that Punjab’s Air Quality Forecast System was tracking pollution indicators across the province, and that the province’s first Environment Wall was providing round-the-clock monitoring. She directed early completion of Punjab’s first Environment Observatory project.

The School Education Department instructed public schools in August to implement the Pre-Smog Action Plan 2026 through a July-to-September preparation phase: checking AQI before outdoor activity, keeping classroom windows closed and having masks available for high-pollution days.

For households, the standard guidance holds and costs nothing. Keep windows closed on poor-air mornings, including overnight. Move exercise indoors or to the middle of the afternoon, when readings are usually at their lowest. Do not burn rubbish, leaves or plastic. A well-fitted KN95 or FFP2 mask helps outdoors; a surgical mask does not filter fine particulate. Children, older residents and anyone with asthma or a cardiac condition should be the first to be kept indoors on bad mornings, not the last.

Analysis

The forecast has now verified three days running, and the dry stretch is doing exactly what a dry stretch does to this city in September.

Four consecutive days at 37 with nights at 27 is a cumulative load rather than a daily one. Lahore’s masonry does not shed the day’s heat before the next one begins, and the demand that builds on the distribution network through such a run compounds. The evening peaks on Wednesday and Thursday will be heavier than the temperature alone suggests.

The air quality story is the same weather from the other side. Rain scavenges particulate out of the column and the monsoon’s stronger mixing disperses what remains. Both stopped on 5 September. Nothing new has been added to Lahore’s emissions inventory this week — the traffic fleet, the kilns and the construction sites are doing what they did in August. What has changed is that the atmosphere has stopped clearing up after them. A top-10 placement on a warm, still, cloudless September morning is not the smog season arriving six weeks early. It is what this city’s ordinary baseline looks like once the weather stops hiding it.

That distinction is worth holding onto, because it cuts against the reflex of both sides of the argument. It does not vindicate the seasonal timeline this paper set out on Tuesday — six to eight weeks from the last significant rain, which still puts the sustained episode in the second half of October. Nor does it vindicate the claim that the pre-season enforcement is working, because a September reading tells you almost nothing about what a November inversion will do to the same emissions.

What it does establish is that the pre-season window is real and it is now open. Everything the province is doing to kilns, construction dust, government fleets and stubble is aimed at the baseline load, and the baseline is the only thing that can be moved before the weather takes over. Once the inversion sets in, enforcement stops being prevention and starts being crisis management.

For growers the run remains favourable. Cotton and rice in the Kasur and Sheikhupura belts are at a stage where standing water does damage, and a dry, warm week is close to ideal for picking. That should keep arrivals steady at the wholesale market.

The number to watch this week. Not Saturday’s 15 per cent, which is too small to plan around. Watch whether Lahore holds a live top-10 placement on successive dry mornings before mid-October. One morning is weather. A run of them, in a month with no stubble smoke in the air and no inversion overhead, would mean the baseline is higher than the six-week clock assumes.

– Reported using data from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, the Punjab Environmental Protection Agency, IQAir’s newsroom item of 8 September 2026, and official statements issued by the Punjab government. Live air quality readings change hourly.