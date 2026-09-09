PMML Holds Seerat-un-Nabi Conference in Shujaabad, Calls for Kalima-Based System

MULTAN: Leaders of the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) have said the failure of Pakistan’s existing system is linked to the non-fulfilment of the objectives behind the country’s creation, calling for a system built on the principles of the Kalima.

According to an official statement issued by the party on Wednesday, the remarks were made at a Seerat-un-Nabi conference organised by the PMML in Shujaabad, in Multan district, the same day. The party said a large number of citizens, religious and social figures, and party workers attended.

Speakers told the gathering that the pledge made at the time of independence remained unfulfilled, and urged that it now be honoured. Following the Seerat of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), they said, could lead society towards success.

The statement said party leaders vowed to carry the message of a system based on “La Ilaha Illallah Muhammadur Rasoolullah (PBUH)” to every section of society.

The conference was addressed by PMML Vice President Hafiz Talha Saeed, Nasar Javed, South Punjab President Ajmal Khan Chandia, Multan Secretary General Rana Abdul Rahman Mubashir, Saifullah Khalid Chittrorgarhi, Adnan Sajid, Allama Irfan Qadri, Mufti Abdul Mannan Abid, Mufti Zubair Ahmed and others.

Hafiz Talha Saeed said the Seerat of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) provided guidance for every aspect of life, and that those seeking real change should make it part of their daily lives rather than confining it to speeches and religious gatherings.

He stressed the need to connect young people with the Seerat and Islamic teachings, saying this would help them play a positive and constructive role in society.

Nasar Javed said the PMML was working towards an Islamic and morally responsible society through religious outreach, reform and public service. Every individual, he said, had a role in making Pakistan an Islamic welfare society.

Other speakers described the Seerat as the best example for humanity and called for its message to be promoted widely. They urged people to make the teachings of the Kalima part of their individual and collective lives and to follow the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The PMML was launched in 2022 as the successor to the Milli Muslim League, a party founded in 2017 by Hafiz Muhammad Saeed. Pakistan’s Interior Ministry had opposed the Milli Muslim League’s registration, describing it as an offshoot of the proscribed entities.

Seerat conferences are held across Pakistan through the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, organised by religious bodies, educational institutions and political parties alike. For the PMML, such gatherings have formed a regular part of its public outreach, alongside statements on cost-of-living pressures and governance.

Wednesday’s Shujaabad event points to continued organisational activity in South Punjab, a region the party has treated as a priority for expansion.