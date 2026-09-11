IG Punjab Orders Tighter Friday Security as Lahore Police Step Up Crackdown

LAHORE: Inspector General of Punjab Police Abdul Kareem has ordered security to be tightened further across the province, including Lahore, for Friday prayers, as police in the provincial capital reported the arrest of eight long-absconding suspects, a motorcycle theft gang of young men and a woman posing as a police officer.

The IG directed that security at mosques, imambargahs, shrines, markets and other sensitive locations be ensured at all costs, and that police patrolling be increased around mosques, business centres and on main roads.

He instructed all district police officers (DPOs) and senior officers to remain in the field and personally review security arrangements, saying the security plan must be implemented effectively.

Abdul Kareem also directed that, after Friday prayers, police officers should listen to citizens’ problems at mosques, and that senior officers should use mosques as a point of contact to reach citizens’ doorsteps and take practical steps to resolve their issues. Punjab Police have recently mounted similar security operations for church services across the province.

Eight Absconders Held After Eight Years

In a major crackdown, the Dolphin Squad arrested eight proclaimed offenders who had been absconding for eight years, police said.

The suspects were wanted by the Sheikhupura, Okara and Lahore police in various cases and had been evading proceedings pending before different courts for the past eight years. The Dolphin Squad took them into custody from various parts of Lahore during stop-and-search operations.

Police identified the court absconders as Sohail, Sajawal and Yasin, among others. They have been handed over to the relevant police stations for further legal action, and police said operations against proclaimed offenders and court absconders would continue. The arrests add to a province-wide campaign in which Punjab Police say they have arrested more than 116,000 proclaimed offenders this year.

Young Bike-Lifter Gang Busted

Lower Mall police arrested a three-member motorcycle theft gang made up of young men and recovered three motorcycles and illegal weapons from their possession.

According to the SP City, the suspects were identified as Umair, Aqib and Azeem. They had stolen a motorcycle from Tipu Road a few days earlier.

Police said the gang would flee after stealing motorcycles and had committed thefts in various parts of Lahore’s City division. The suspects were traced with the help of CCTV footage, after which Lower Mall police, led by the SHO, arrested all three. Cases have been registered and further investigation is under way.

The SP City said action against motorcycle theft and other criminal elements would continue. Police records show motorcycle theft in Lahore has fallen by 51 percent, although gangs continue to be busted regularly, including a two-member gang in Gawalmandi earlier this week.

Fake Policewoman Arrested Outside Katchehri

Naseerabad police arrested a woman wearing a police uniform in front of the Model Town Katchehri.

According to a police spokesperson, the woman was presenting herself as a police officer while in uniform. A check of the records revealed that she was not a member of the police force. Police recovered the uniform from her possession and registered a case against her, and further investigation is under way.

Labourer Killed in Muridke Hit-and-Run

In the suburban town of Muridke, a labourer crossing a road was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle.

Police identified the deceased as 61-year-old Amanat Ali, son of Allah Ditta, a resident of Vehari. He was returning to his residence after a day’s work at a wedding hall when the accident occurred.

Senior police officials and rescue teams reached the scene on being informed, and the body was shifted to hospital for legal formalities. The driver of the unidentified vehicle fled the scene. Police said the accident took place within the limits of City police station, a search for the driver has been launched, and the incident is being investigated.

Road accidents remain a daily hazard across the Lahore region, where Rescue 1122 recently reported 217 crashes in a single 24-hour period. Pedestrians, particularly daily-wage workers travelling late at night, are among the most vulnerable road users.