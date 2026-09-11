Lahore Market Rate List for Friday, 11 Sept 2026

LAHORE: The vegetable column turned on Friday. After two sessions in which cuts outnumbered rises, the official rate list carried four Rs10 rises against a single cut, and the cut was onion, down Rs15 to Rs200 per kilogram.

The rate list dated 11 September 2026 was issued by the Market Committee, Lahore, under the Food Safety and Consumer Protection Department, and shared by the Deputy Commissioner Lahore, who asked citizens to report overcharging to the DC Control Room on 03070002345 or directly through social media.

The runs of cuts on okra and capsicum both stopped. Tomato held on both lines, leaving the Rs50 gap The Lahore Times set as the week’s test exactly where it was.

The poultry column did not move. Eggs rose for a second session. On the fruit sheet the mango column moved for the first time in eight sessions, and four lines appeared that were not on Thursday’s list.

Diesel was raised for a sixth consecutive review, by Rs5.37 to Rs398.04 per litre, Rs1.96 short of Rs400.

Item Thursday → Friday Onion Rs215 → Rs200 Arvi Rs80 → Rs90 Brinjal Rs100 → Rs110 Bottle gourd Rs140 → Rs150 Desi lemon Rs165 → Rs175 Tomato (first) Rs180 → Rs180 Broiler meat, retail Rs468 → Rs468 Farm eggs (per dozen) Rs242 → Rs243 Apple (Gacha special) Rs385 → Rs395 Mango (Ratth) Rs295 → Rs305 Persimmon (Japanese fruit) Rs200 → Rs190 Petrol (per litre) Rs367.75 → Rs370.80 Diesel (per litre) Rs392.67 → Rs398.04

Meat, poultry and eggs

Every line on the live chain was carried forward from Thursday. The farm gate rate stayed at Rs295 per kilogram, the wholesale rate for live birds at Rs309 and the retail rate for live birds at Rs323. Broiler meat at the retail counter held at Rs468.

That leaves the spread between the live wholesale bird and dressed retail meat at Rs159, unchanged from Thursday and still the narrowest of this reporting cycle.

Eggs rose again. The dozen was notified at Rs243, up Rs1, and the wholesale crate rose Rs30 to Rs7,170. The dozen has now risen on consecutive sessions, after five flat sessions before Thursday.

The notification carries its standard rider on weight: broiler meat will not include the beak or the gizzard containing feed, while cleaned gizzard may be counted in the weight.

Mutton and beef are notified separately and do not appear on the Market Committee’s daily sheets. The Lahore Times last reported them at Rs1,600 and Rs800 per kilogram.

Vegetables

Onion fell Rs15 to Rs200 per kilogram, its largest single cut in the current run. It is the third cut in four sessions and follows two consecutive Rs10 cuts earlier in the week, which puts the line Rs35 below the Rs235 it stood at before the run began.

Four lines rose by Rs10 each. Arvi went up to Rs90 and brinjal to Rs110. Bottle gourd rose to Rs150. Desi lemon added Rs10 for a third consecutive session, reaching Rs175, Rs30 above where it stood before the run.

Local tomato held at Rs180 per kilogram after two consecutive cuts, with the second grade at Rs170. The second tomato row, which Thursday’s report listed as the Iranian line, appears on Friday’s sheet under the label ٹماٹر دوم(Tomato, B Grade) at an unchanged Rs130, with the second grade at Rs120. As on Thursday, one row in the tomato block carried neither a name nor a rate.

Okra held at Rs170 after four consecutive cuts, and capsicum held at Rs240 after three. Farm cucumber stayed at Rs80, cauliflower at Rs170 and bitter gourd at Rs160.

The rest of the sheet was unchanged. Thai ginger held at Rs335 and Chinese ginger at Rs320, still the two dearest lines on the vegetable column. Fenugreek stayed at Rs300, Harnai garlic at Rs290 and desi garlic at Rs165. Desi tinday held at Rs180, green chilli and Chinese carrot at Rs130, cabbage and thick beans at Rs120, Chinese lemon at Rs105 and ridge gourd at Rs100. Farm spinach stayed at Rs65, pumpkin at Rs35 and sugar-free potato at Rs30, the cheapest line on the column.

New potato with raw skin, turnip, qulfa, desi cucumber, desi carrot, radish and mazoo were all left unquoted, and Chinese garlic went blank for a tenth session.

Fruit

Six lines moved on the fruit sheet, four of them up.

Gacha special apple rose Rs10 to Rs395 per kilogram, its sixth rise in seven sessions, and hill Kala Kulu apple in the special grade added Rs10 to Rs340. Gacha first grade held at Rs250 and the plain hill Kala Kulu grade at Rs200.

The mango column moved for the first time in eight sessions. Ratth rose Rs10 to Rs305, while late Chaunsa held at Rs315 and black Chaunsa at Rs250. Raw mango, Fajri, Chaunsa Moosi, Anwar Ratol and plain Chaunsa were blank.

Garma melon rose Rs10 to Rs195. Two lines came down: persimmon, listed as Japanese fruit, fell Rs10 to Rs190, and Aseel dates eased Rs5 to Rs310, with the second grade unchanged at Rs295.

Four lines appeared on Friday’s sheet that were not on Thursday’s list. Thick white grapes were quoted at Rs350, Kandhari pomegranate at Rs330, kharbooza melon at Rs150 and plains (maidani) Kala Kulu apple at Rs200. White Chaunsa mango, first-grade peach, plum and white apricot, all unquoted on Thursday, no longer appear on the sheet.

Everything else held. Sundar Khani grapes remained the costliest listed item at Rs595 a kilogram, ahead of coconut at Rs485 each and Irani dates at Rs435. Iraqi dates held at Rs340, pear and special peach at Rs330, new desi pomegranate at Rs320, gola grapes at Rs285, papaya at Rs270, guava at Rs200 and cheeku at Rs195. Sweet potato stayed at Rs80 and sugarcane sticks at Rs55. First-grade banana held at Rs190 per dozen and second grade at Rs140, sweet orange at Rs180 and musambi at Rs130. Grapefruit stayed at Rs23 each and corn cobs at Rs30 each.

Official rate list, Friday 11 September 2026

Rates below are per kilogram unless stated otherwise, as notified by the Market Committee, Lahore. Grade A is the awwal column on the official sheet and Grade B the doim. A dash means the item was not quoted.

Meat, poultry and eggs

Item Unit Rate Broiler chicken (live, farm gate) per kg Rs295 Broiler chicken (live, wholesale) per kg Rs309 Broiler chicken (live, retail) per kg Rs323 Broiler meat (retail) per kg Rs468 Farm eggs per crate Rs7,170 Farm eggs per dozen Rs243

Vegetables

Item Unit Grade A Grade B Onion per kg Rs200 Rs190 Potato (sugar-free) per kg Rs30 Rs27 Potato (new, raw skin) per kg – – Tomato (A Category) per kg Rs180 Rs170 Tomato (B Category) per kg Rs130 Rs120 Garlic (desi) per kg Rs165 Rs157 Garlic (Harnai) per kg Rs290 Rs275 Garlic (China) per kg – – Ginger (Thailand) per kg Rs335 Rs320 Ginger (China) per kg Rs320 Rs305 Okra per kg Rs170 Rs162 Capsicum per kg Rs240 Rs230 Brinjal per kg Rs110 Rs105 Cabbage per kg Rs120 Rs115 Cauliflower per kg Rs170 Rs162 Arvi per kg Rs90 Rs85 Spinach (farm) per kg Rs65 Rs62 Beans (thick) per kg Rs120 Rs114 Tinday (desi) per kg Rs180 Rs172 Pumpkin per kg Rs35 Rs32 Green chilli per kg Rs130 Rs124 Bitter gourd per kg Rs160 Rs152 Cucumber (farm) per kg Rs80 Rs76 Cucumber (desi) per kg – – Bottle gourd per kg Rs150 Rs142 Ridge gourd per kg Rs100 Rs95 Carrot (China) per kg Rs130 Rs124 Carrot (desi) per kg – – Lemon (desi) per kg Rs175 Rs167 Lemon (China) per kg Rs105 Rs100 Fenugreek per kg Rs300 Rs285 Turnip per kg – – Radish per kg – – Qulfa per kg – – Mazoo per kg – –

Fruit

Item Unit Grade A Grade B Mango (Chaunsa late) per kg Rs315 Rs300 Mango (Ratth) per kg Rs305 Rs292 Mango (Chaunsa black) per kg Rs250 Rs240 Mango (Anwar Ratol) per kg – – Mango (Fajri) per kg – – Mango (Chaunsa) per kg – – Mango (Chaunsa Moosi) per kg – – Mango (raw) per kg – – Apple (Gacha special) per kg Rs395 Rs368 Apple (Gacha first) per kg Rs250 Rs232 Apple (Kala Kulu hill, special) per kg Rs340 Rs317 Apple (Kala Kulu hill) per kg Rs200 Rs187 Apple (Kala Kulu plains) per kg Rs200 Rs190 Grapes (Sundar Khani) per kg Rs595 Rs567 Grapes (white, thick) per kg Rs350 Rs335 Grapes (gola) per kg Rs285 Rs272 Pomegranate (Kandhari) per kg Rs330 Rs315 Pomegranate (new desi) per kg Rs320 Rs305 Papaya per kg Rs270 Rs257 Guava per kg Rs200 Rs190 Peach (special) per kg Rs330 Rs315 Pear per kg Rs330 Rs315 Persimmon (Japanese fruit) per kg Rs190 Rs181 Sapodilla (cheeku) per kg Rs195 Rs185 Musk melon (garma) per kg Rs195 Rs186 Melon (kharbooza) per kg Rs150 Rs143 Dates (Irani) per kg Rs435 Rs415 Dates (Iraqi) per kg Rs340 Rs325 Dates (Aseel) per kg Rs310 Rs295 Sweet potato per kg Rs80 Rs76 Sugarcane sticks per kg Rs55 Rs52 Banana (first grade) per dozen Rs190 Rs170 Banana (second grade) per dozen Rs140 Rs125 Sweet orange per dozen Rs180 Rs172 Musambi per dozen Rs130 Rs124 Grapefruit each Rs23 Rs22 Corn cobs each Rs30 Rs28 Coconut each Rs485 Rs465

Milk and yogurt

Loose milk and yogurt sit outside the daily food-item list and did not move on Friday. The standing maximum retail prices fixed by the Deputy Commissioner Lahore remain Rs170 per litre for loose milk and Rs190 per kilogram for yogurt. As The Lahore Times has reported, neither is widely available at those rates.

The Lahore Times will report any revision on the day it is notified.

Gold, silver and currency

Gold gave back most of Wednesday’s gain. The latest rate issued by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association, on Thursday, put 24-karat gold at Rs462,336 per tola after a Rs600 fall, with the 10-gram rate down Rs515 to Rs396,378. Ten grams of 22-karat gold fell Rs472 to Rs363,359.

Silver eased Rs17 to Rs7,124 per tola, with the 10-gram rate down Rs15 to Rs6,107.

The move followed the international market, where gold slipped $6 to $4,398 an ounce and silver $0.17 to $66.45.

The open currency market carried every line forward for a third session. The US dollar was quoted at Rs278.00 buying and Rs278.70 selling. The Saudi riyal stood at Rs74.05 and Rs74.70 and the UAE dirham at Rs75.75 and Rs76.58, the two rates most closely followed by Lahore households receiving remittances from the Gulf. The euro was at Rs322.48 and Rs325.46 and the pound sterling at Rs375.75 and Rs378.70. The Kuwaiti dinar remained the highest-valued currency on the counter at Rs886.10 and Rs896.75, ahead of the Omani riyal at Rs718.95 and Rs729.20. The Qatari riyal was at Rs74.86 and Rs76.15, the Swiss franc at Rs343.15 and Rs347.85, the Australian dollar at Rs199.05 and Rs202.47, the Canadian dollar at Rs198.82 and Rs204.81, and the Japanese yen at Rs1.73 and Rs1.83.

Fuel

Petrol was raised Rs3.05 per litre to Rs370.80 and high-speed diesel Rs5.37 to Rs398.04, under a notification issued by the Petroleum Division on Thursday and effective from Friday, 11 September. The previous rates were Rs367.75 and Rs392.67.

It is the fourth consecutive daily increase for both products. Petrol has risen Rs24.93 a litre since 7 September, when it stood at Rs345.87, and diesel Rs19.99 over the same four reviews. The run has drawn political criticism, including from the PMML over the Rs13 petrol increase and from Jamaat-e-Islami’s Liaqat Baloch over the petroleum levy.

For diesel it is the sixth consecutive rise on The Lahore Times‘ record, taking the fuel from Rs372.03 to Rs374.31, Rs378.05, Rs381.77, Rs385.95, Rs392.67 and now Rs398.04, a cumulative Rs26.01. Friday’s Rs5.37 step is smaller than Thursday’s Rs6.72, but it leaves diesel Rs1.96 short of Rs400 a litre.

Both products remain below the records set on 3 April, when petrol reached Rs458.41 a litre and diesel Rs520.35. Taxes and levies continue to account for Rs114 a litre on petrol and Rs100 a litre on diesel. Prices have been reviewed daily since the federal government replaced the weekly mechanism in July.

The federally notified LPG consumer rate for September remains Rs258.65 per kilogram, with the 11.8-kilogram domestic cylinder at Rs3,052.09.

Complaints and enforcement

The figures above are the notified list, not what most households paid.

Enforcement rests with price-control magistrates working under the district administration, who can fine or seal a shop selling above the notified rate. The same administration fixed naan at Rs20 and roti at Rs14 earlier this week. With thousands of retail points across the district and a list rewritten every morning, inspection reaches only a fraction of them.

Overcharging can be reported to the Deputy Commissioner Lahore’s control room on 03070002345, or directly through the district administration’s social media accounts, and to the Food Safety and Consumer Protection Department helpline on 0800-02345, which is printed on each sheet. The sheet states that a copy without the original stamp is not valid, and it carries a printed price of Rs20 per rate list.

Analysis

Thursday’s report set one test for the week: the Rs50 gap between the Rs130 tomato line and local tomato at Rs180. If the gap narrowed, domestic arrivals had joined the correction. If it held or widened while diesel climbed, the correction belonged to the cheaper line alone.

Friday’s answer was neither. Both tomato lines held, and the gap held with them. There is also a complication in the evidence. The Rs130 row is labelled “tomato, second” on Friday’s sheet, without the origin The Lahore Times attached to it on Thursday. Until the sheet names its origin again, it is safer to read the gap as one between two grades on the list than as a contest between Kasur and an import.

The more telling movement was elsewhere on the column. For two mornings the vegetable sheet had leaned toward cuts, seven against four on Wednesday and six against four on Thursday. On Friday it leaned the other way, four rises to one cut. Okra’s run of four cuts and capsicum’s run of three both stopped on the same morning. That is what the end of a supply correction looks like: the rain-damaged short-cycle lines have finished repricing, and the column is no longer being pulled down by them.

The four lines that rose share a profile. Arvi, brinjal and bottle gourd are heavy vegetables sold at modest prices, where transport makes up a larger share of the retail rate. Desi lemon has now risen Rs30 over three sessions. None of these rises is large, and a single morning is not a trend. But Rs10 moves on heavy, cheap produce are the first place a freight increase usually appears, and diesel has now risen at six consecutive reviews.

Onion is the exception, and a significant one. A Rs15 cut, the largest of its run, on a line that households buy every day, will do more for a kitchen budget in Lahore than the four Rs10 rises combined will cost.

The poultry column is steady, and the spread between the live bird and dressed meat has stopped narrowing at Rs159. After Thursday’s across-the-board cut, a flat session suggests shed supply and counter demand have found a level. The eggs, up for a second session, continue the seasonal turn The Lahore Times noted on Thursday.

On the fruit sheet, the changes in the list itself matter more than the six price moves. Kandhari pomegranate and a second Kala Kulu grade have arrived, while white Chaunsa, plum, apricot and first-grade peach, all long unquoted, have been dropped. That is the fruit column turning from summer lines toward autumn ones. The Ratth mango’s Rs10 rise after a seven-session freeze is the kind of move that tends to come at the tail of a season, when arrivals thin.

The number to watch next week. Not tomato but the count of rises against cuts on the vegetable column. If rises keep outnumbering cuts while diesel keeps climbing, freight will have taken over from supply as the force setting Lahore’s vegetable prices, and the September correction will have run its course.