LAHORE: The city entered its sixth consecutive dry day on Friday under clear skies. The temperature was about 32 degrees Celsius when this update was compiled and the maximum is expected around 36, a degree below the 37 that held for the previous five days.

The larger movement on Thursday was in the air rather than the thermometer. At 09:00 IQAir’s live global board placed Lahore second among 125 major cities with an AQI of 159, in the unhealthy band. By 16:00 the city’s own IQAir reading was 84, in the moderate band, with PM2.5 at 27 micrograms per cubic metre.

That is the same city, on the same day, seven hours apart. The morning figure was roughly double the afternoon one.

There is a 15 per cent rain signal for Saturday and nothing more substantial in the outlook through next Thursday.

Lahore seven-day weather forecast

Day Max Min Rain chance Friday 11 September 36°C 27°C Nil Saturday 12 35°C 27°C 15% Sunday 13 35°C 26°C Nil Monday 14 35°C 26°C 15% Tuesday 15 33°C 25°C 15% Wednesday 16 33°C 24°C 15% Thursday 17 33°C 24°C 15%

The rain signal has changed shape again. Saturday, which dropped out of Thursday’s outlook entirely, is back at 15 per cent, while Sunday stays dry. Tuesday has eased from 20 per cent to 15, and a new Thursday entry has arrived at 15. Five of the next seven days now carry the same weak figure. A marginal probability spread evenly across a week, rather than concentrated on one day, is the pattern of models that see some moisture around but no organised system, and it should be read as an outlook rather than a forecast of rain.

The daytime maximum, which sat at 37 through the week’s earlier updates, is now edging down faster than it was a day ago. Tuesday and Wednesday have each come off a degree to 33, and the week ends at 33. The overnight minimum holds at 27 through Saturday and reaches 24 by midweek.

Forecast models are not in full agreement on the daytime peak. AccuWeather’s monthly outlook carries Friday two degrees warmer, at 38°C. Residents planning outdoor work in the early afternoon should plan for the higher figure.

The eighth monsoon spell, which the Provincial Disaster Management Authority had flagged for 29 August to 5 September, remains the last significant rain event on the record.

Rescue 1122 can be reached on 1122, the PDMA helpline on 1129 and WASA’s complaint line on 1334.

Air quality: a 75-point swing in seven hours

Thursday’s readings, in the order they were recorded:

Thursday 10 Sept (PKT) AQI (US) Band Global rank Source 09:00–10:00 159 Unhealthy 2nd of 125 IQAir live board, retrieved by The Lahore Times at 10:08 AM Around 15:45 89 Moderate 17th IQAir live board, as published by PakWheels at 3:46 PM 16:00–17:00 84 Moderate n/a IQAir Lahore city page

At the 16:00 reading, PM2.5 stood at 5.4 times the World Health Organisation’s annual guideline. Coarse PM10 was the heavier load, at 118 micrograms per cubic metre.

The city average also concealed a wide spread between neighbourhoods. At the same hour, the Barki Road station was reading 190 and the NPPMCL station 170, both in the unhealthy band, while Askari 10 was at 56. The Barki Road figure was more than three times the Askari 10 reading, yet both neighbourhoods sat under the same citywide “moderate” label.

Nationally, Lahore was not among Pakistan’s ten worst cities that afternoon. Multan led IQAir’s national ranking at 160, followed by Peshawar at 151, Sialkot at 137 and Sargodha at 136.

The afternoon improvement is not expected to last the night. IQAir’s own hourly forecast, published alongside the 16:00 reading, showed the index climbing through Thursday evening to 110 by midnight and 127 by 02:00 on Friday, then holding in the 120s through Friday morning, with 126 forecast for 09:00. Its daily forecast for Friday is 128, in the band classified as unhealthy for sensitive groups. For the small hours of Saturday it forecasts 151 to 153, back in the unhealthy band.

Those are forecasts, not measurements, and they are reported as such.

The 16th-place claim, revisited

Thursday’s update said The Lahore Times could not verify reporting that placed Lahore 16th among the world’s most polluted cities, because the board The Lahore Times retrieved at 09:00 showed the city second at 159. It added that the two statements might refer to different hours of the same day.

The afternoon data bear that out. By mid-afternoon Lahore had fallen to 17th at an AQI of 89, which is within one place of the figure the Punjab government cited. A mid-table placement was real on Thursday. It was not real at 09:00.

Both readings were accurate for their hour, which is precisely why neither can stand alone. A placement quoted without its AQI and its timestamp cannot tell a reader whether the city was breathing air in the moderate band or the unhealthy one.

The pre-season enforcement drive continues. The Punjab Environmental Protection Agency has instructed departments to activate district anti-smog committees and to discontinue dry road sweeping, enforcement teams have sealed industrial units and demolished a brick kiln, and the provincial government’s crackdown on waste burning, construction dust, crop-residue burning, brick kilns and vehicle emissions has been framed as action taken before the peak season rather than after it.

Live readings are also published by the Punjab Environmental Protection Agency at aqi.punjab.gov.pk.

What to do today. With the index forecast in the 120s on Friday morning, children, older residents and anyone with asthma or a heart condition should keep outdoor exertion short before midday. Mid-afternoon remains the cleanest window of the day for exercise, as Thursday demonstrated. Keep windows closed overnight and in the early morning. A well-fitted KN95 or FFP2 mask helps outdoors; a surgical mask does not filter fine particulate. Do not burn rubbish, leaves or plastic.

Analysis

For three days The Lahore Times has argued that a live global ranking is a reading of the weather, not a verdict on policy. Thursday supplied the cleanest evidence yet, and it came from Lahore’s own data rather than from any comparison with other cities.

Nothing changed in Lahore’s emissions between 09:00 and 16:00 on Thursday. The same traffic, the same kilns and the same construction sites were at work all day. What changed was the atmosphere above them. By 16:00 the afternoon was hot and dry, with humidity at 17 per cent and wind at 3 km/h. Afternoon heating lifts the layer of air in which pollution is mixed, spreading the same particulate through a far larger volume. After sunset that layer collapses and the load is pressed back toward the ground, which is why IQAir’s forecast has the index climbing back into the 120s overnight.

That daily cycle has a practical consequence and a political one.

The practical consequence is that the hour at which a family checks the index matters as much as the index itself. A parent who looked at 16:00 on Thursday saw “moderate”. A parent who looked at 09:00 saw “unhealthy”. Both were right.

The political consequence is that any claim built on a single hourly figure, whether it flatters the government or embarrasses it, can be contradicted by the same data source a few hours later. Thursday produced a morning figure that undercut a claim of improvement and an afternoon figure that appeared to support it. Neither says anything about whether the enforcement drive is working. Only the annual average, compared year on year, can do that.

What Thursday does show is how thin the margin is. Even after six dry, sunny days, the city’s afternoon floor is in the 80s and its morning ceiling is in the 150s. The rain that would scavenge particulate from the air remains a 15 per cent probability. November’s temperature inversions will remove the afternoon relief altogether.

The number to watch this week. Not the afternoon low but the morning high. IQAir forecasts Saturday’s pre-dawn index above 150. If that verifies on a weekend, with traffic lighter than on a working day, the pre-season baseline is sitting in the unhealthy band before the stubble-burning season has begun.