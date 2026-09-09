Security Forces Kill 11 Terrorists in Kharan, Washuk Operations

QUETTA/LAHORE: Security forces killed 11 alleged militants in two separate intelligence-based operations carried out in the Kharan and Washuk districts of Balochistan on 6 and 7 September 2026, according to an official statement issued by the military’s media wing.

The statement said the operations were launched on reported presence of terrorists belonging to what it described as an Indian proxy, referring to the group by the designation Fitna al Hindustan.

In the first incident, on 6 September, the statement said militants attempted to establish a roadblock in Kharan and disrupt local traffic. Security forces intercepted and engaged them, killing eight alleged militants in the exchange that followed.

Roadblocks on inter-district routes have been a recurring tactic in Balochistan’s western belt, where highways connecting Kharan, Washuk and Panjgur cut across sparsely populated terrain that offers limited surveillance coverage and long response distances for law enforcement.

The second operation, on 7 September, was described in the statement as a deliberately planned action in Washuk district conducted on reports of militant presence. Troops located and cleared a hideout after an intense exchange of fire in which three alleged militants were killed.

Security forces also recovered 2.9 tons of explosive material during the Washuk operation, which the statement said was being prepared for use in improvised explosive devices. The size of the seizure is significant: IED attacks have accounted for a substantial share of casualties among both security personnel and civilians in Balochistan in recent years, and material recovered in bulk before assembly removes a large number of potential devices from circulation.

Sanitisation operations are continuing in the area to trace any remaining militants, the statement said.

The operations were framed as part of the counter-terrorism campaign being conducted under the vision titled “Azm-e-Istehkam,” which was approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan. The statement said the campaign by security forces and law enforcement agencies would continue at full pace against what it termed foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism.

In Lahore, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed gratitude over the successful intelligence-based operation conducted in Kharan and Washuk, according to a separate statement issued the same day.

The Chief Minister paid tribute to the professional capabilities of the security forces for eliminating 11 militants during the operations, and commended the troops for their courage, professionalism and successful action.

Balochistan has remained the focus of sustained counter-terrorism activity, with security agencies reporting a rising tempo of intelligence-based operations across the province’s western districts through 2026. Kharan and Washuk sit along routes that authorities have repeatedly linked to the movement of personnel and material.