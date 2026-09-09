Samsung Faces US Lawsuit From TCL Over Mini LED Labelling

LAHORE: Chinese electronics manufacturer TCL has filed a lawsuit against Samsung over what it alleges is false advertising relating to the use of the “Mini LED” description on some of the South Korean company’s television models.

Reuters reported on 1 September 2026 that the case was filed in a federal court in Los Angeles and concerns Samsung’s M Model televisions. TCL alleges that these sets are being marketed as Mini LED televisions without incorporating certain technological features associated with the technology.

TCL, which describes itself as a pioneer of Mini LED technology and among the first companies to bring it to market, alleges that Samsung’s use of the “Mini LED” label could lead consumers to believe the televisions deliver the technological benefits and performance that the technology is understood to provide.

The company is seeking a court order restraining Samsung from using the Mini LED name and related claims in what it alleges is a misleading manner. TCL is also seeking damages, though the amount sought has not been specified in the reporting available.

Samsung has rejected the allegations and said it will vigorously defend itself in court. The company said it stands behind the quality of its products and the accuracy of the information it provides to consumers.

At this stage the claims remain allegations and are subject to ongoing legal proceedings. No court has ruled on the merits of the case.

The dispute turns on a term that has never carried a single binding industry definition. Mini LED describes a backlight architecture in which the LEDs illuminating an LCD panel are shrunk to a fraction of the size used in conventional edge-lit or full-array sets. Because the individual lighting elements are smaller, far more of them can be packed behind the panel and grouped into a larger number of independently controlled local dimming zones.

The practical benefit is contrast: with more dimming zones, a set can hold bright highlights and deep blacks in the same frame with less of the halo effect that plagues conventional LCD backlights. Where manufacturers differ is on how small the diodes must be, and how many zones a set must have, before the label is earned. That definitional gap is the space in which this lawsuit sits.

Advanced display technologies have become a primary competitive battleground in the global television market, and the effects extend to Pakistan, where consumers now have growing access to premium display categories. Mini LED sets have moved steadily down the price ladder in the local market over the past two years, positioned between conventional LED televisions and considerably more expensive OLED models.

For buyers in Lahore, Karachi and other major markets, the case highlights a practical difficulty: specification labels on the box are frequently the only comparison tool available at the point of sale, and terms that lack an enforced technical definition can differ substantially in meaning between brands. Shoppers weighing premium sets are generally better served by comparing stated local dimming zone counts and peak brightness figures than by relying on the marketing label alone.

An outcome in the case, whether by ruling or settlement, could influence how display terminology is applied across the industry well beyond the two companies involved.

-with additional inputs from Reuters