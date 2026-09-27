Peace With Red Lines: Decoding Pakistan’s Message at the UN

A Clear Message from the Prime Minister on Pakistan’s Regional Security and Diplomatic Role

In the context of the Iran–U.S. conflict, Pakistan’s strategic agreements with Türkiye and Saudi Arabia, and its broader role in preventing the escalation of global conflicts, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has made Pakistan’s position clear. In his address at the United Nations, he outlined the dangers confronting the world, the direction in which international politics is moving, and Pakistan’s intention to continue playing a constructive role in promoting regional and global stability.

At the same time, the Prime Minister conveyed a clear message to Field Marshal Asim Munir and the nation that Pakistan seeks peace in the region, but its national security red lines must not be crossed.

In my assessment, Pakistan considers any attempt to stop or restrict its water resources a matter of grave national security concern. The unresolved Kashmir dispute also carries the potential for a serious regional conflict. Regarding alleged terrorism originating from Afghanistan, Pakistan will take the necessary measures to protect its national security and territorial integrity.

The Prime Minister also referred to allegations concerning separatist movements and alleged foreign funding or backing, including claims involving Israel, and made it clear that Pakistan would take firm action against any threat to its security. These claims reflect Pakistan’s official perspective and should be understood in that context.

In my view, the broader message is that Pakistan is emerging as an important security and stabilising actor in the region. Its approach may become more proactive in defence. However, a proactive defence posture should not be interpreted as provocation, but rather as the effective use of available defensive capabilities when required.

The Prime Minister’s message clearly distinguished between provocation and legitimate self-defence. In this context, he referred to concerns relating to the security of the Haramain Sharifain, alleged terrorism from Afghanistan, security challenges involving India, the Kashmir dispute, and developments involving Israel.

Pakistan is closely monitoring these developments and possesses the capability to respond to threats when necessary. I believe its response will depend on the nature and scale of any emerging security challenge.

Regarding Pakistan’s role at the regional and international levels, the Prime Minister presented a clear position on international conflicts, regional security, and key national issues concerning Pakistan.

Pakistan is now viewed as an important country in the region, and the Prime Minister’s address attracted particular attention from international media, policymakers, and major powers. The international community is seeking to understand Pakistan’s policy in the context of tensions between Iran and the United States, Pakistan’s strategic relations with Türkiye and Saudi Arabia, and its role in promoting regional peace.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peace while also conveying that certain matters concerning the country’s national security and sovereignty constitute red lines. He made it clear that Pakistan does not seek provocation but reserves the right to employ its defence capabilities effectively when necessary.

Referring to security concerns involving India, Afghanistan, and Israel, he stated that Pakistan is monitoring these developments and would take measures in its own defence if required.

Regarding China, the Prime Minister stressed that there would be no compromise on Pakistan–China friendship and relations. The address conveyed that Pakistan attaches significant importance to its relations with the major powers of the region as part of its foreign and regional strategy.

In my opinion, the Prime Minister’s address at the United Nations represented an important effort to clarify the direction of Pakistan’s future diplomatic and security policy.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and not necessarily those of The Lahore Times.