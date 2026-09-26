Alleged Raid on Karachi Times Legal Adviser’s Home in Lucknow Society

Advocate Qazi Riaz Hussain Qureshi alleges extortion, threats, and harassment of women and children

KARACHI: Another incident of alleged extortion, threats, and interference with private property has emerged in Lucknow Housing Society, where Daily Karachi Times legal adviser and senior High Court lawyer Qazi Riaz Hussain Qureshi has alleged that some individuals, accompanied by armed security guards, forcibly entered his home, harassed women and children, and stopped ongoing construction work.

According to Qureshi, the individuals allegedly violated the sanctity of his home, crossed its boundary wall, issued threats, and demanded more money. He said that last week, too, some individuals associated with the society had allegedly taken Rs 50,000 from him, yet they came to his home again demanding more money and stopped the work when he refused.

He further said that a few months ago, some individuals had also attempted to occupy his private property with the help of police from an unrelated jurisdiction, and that incidents of coercion and threats had occurred at the time. The situation then returned to normal temporarily after the intervention of leaders of the lawyers’ community, senior journalists from the Press Club, and the police officials concerned.

Qureshi added that some individuals in the society, presenting themselves as affiliated with the administration or security, have allegedly been demanding large sums of money from residents. He named some of these individuals and claimed that such incidents were causing fear and concern among residents.

He also claimed that, owing to the alleged backing of certain influential elements, the situation could not be fully resolved despite police action. Despite attempts to contact them, the individuals concerned and the society administration had not responded by the time of filing.

Reacting to the incident, representatives of the lawyers’ community, journalists, and civil society expressed concern and demanded that the Sindh Chief Minister, the Inspector General of Sindh Police, the DIG concerned, and the SSP Korangi take immediate and transparent notice of the matter and order an investigation.

They said that if any person had taken the law into their own hands, illegally entered a home, issued threats, demanded extortion money, or attempted to stop construction work, action should be taken in accordance with the law. Lawyers and civil society representatives warned that if the alleged illegal activities continued, they reserved the right to protest through legal and democratic means.