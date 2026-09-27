Sindh – A Journey Through Thousands Of Years Of Civilization

Sindh is not merely a destination; it is a journey through thousands of years of civilisation, history, spirituality, culture and natural beauty.

From the ancient city of Mohenjo-Daro and the monumental walls of Ranikot to the majestic mountains of Gorakh Hill, Sindh offers an extraordinary landscape where history and adventure meet.

Explore the royal heritage of Khairpur, wander through the vast deserts of Tharparkar, discover the rugged granite landscape of Karoonjhar, relax beside the tranquil waters of Keenjhar Lake, and experience the magnificent historic necropolis of Makli.

Sindh offers a rare combination of ancient archaeology, historic architecture, mountains, deserts, lakes, rivers, coastline, spiritual traditions and living folk culture. Every destination has its own story, and every road opens a new chapter.

The province has the potential to become an exceptional tourism corridor connecting archaeology, history, culture, spirituality, adventure and nature. Such a tourism network can bring visitors closer to thousands of years of civilisation while creating opportunities for local communities, young people, artisans, transport operators, tour guides, hotels, restaurants and small businesses.

From the heritage of its ancient cities to the rhythms of its folk traditions, from its mountains and deserts to its lakes and coastline, Sindh offers travellers an experience that is both historic and deeply human.

Visit Sindh.

Discover its Civilisation.

Experience its Culture.

Explore its Landscapes.

Live the Journey.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and not necessarily those of The Lahore Times.