Power Bills To Rise Rs1.11 Per Unit In October After NEPRA Nod

ISLAMABAD: Electricity consumers across Pakistan will pay an extra Rs1.11 per unit in their October bills after the power regulator notified the fuel charges adjustment for August.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority approved Rs1.1086 per kilowatt-hour. That is 62 paisa less than the Rs1.7267 sought by the Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee at a hearing on September 29.

The charge reflects the gap between what fuel actually cost in August, Rs8.2084 per unit, and the reference price of Rs7.0998 built into the tariff.

It applies to customers of the former Wapda distribution companies and K-Electric in every category. Lifeline consumers, electric vehicle charging stations and those on prepaid tariffs are exempt.

There is some relief in the detail. September bills carried a Rs2.06 adjustment for July, so the fuel line on the October bill will be 95 paisa lighter than last month’s.

It is still the third consecutive monthly increase, after 75 paisa for June. Consumers are also paying 52 paisa per unit under the quarterly adjustment.

Imported gas is the main culprit. Purchasing agency data for August show RLNG produced under 9 per cent of the electricity but accounted for about 40 per cent of the fuel bill. That exposure matters more as the Gulf crisis puts LNG cargoes at risk.

Hydel, wind and solar together supplied about 44 per cent of August’s power at no fuel cost.

For households the adjustment lands on top of costlier fuel and food. Petrol, power and flour prices were already squeezing Lahore last month, and petrol is now nearing Rs395 a litre.