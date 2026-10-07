Future Policing Will Rest On AI And e-Surveillance, Says IG Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Police’s IT Department held an interactive session on its Employees Verification System (EVS) at the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI). Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh Javed Alam Odho attended as the special guest.

OICCI Secretary Abdul Aleem and other representatives of traders welcomed the IG on his arrival. DIG IT Abdul Salam Shaikh, PDI Tasab Abbasi, and representatives of investors and the business community also attended.

During the session, the PDI gave a detailed briefing on the EVS application developed by Sindh Police. He explained its objectives and benefits, how it checks identity when employees are hired, how police verification and criminal records are handled, and the results achieved so far.

The IG spoke about the past and present law and order situation in the province, particularly Karachi. He also covered geographical challenges, police strategy, smart policing and other matters.

“Sindh Police is taking all possible measures to provide a safe and conducive environment to the business community,” he said.

He said regular contact between the police and the business community can play an important role in preventing crime, resolving security issues quickly and promoting business activity. The security concerns and suggestions of traders and industrialists are dealt with on a priority basis, he added, and protecting their lives and property is among Sindh Police’s top priorities.

Mr Odho said that crime, law and order, and traffic had all improved in Sindh, particularly in Karachi, through the hard work of the police, and that efforts to improve them further were continuing. He noted, however, that the methods of crime had also changed as the population grew.

“In future, a major part of policing will be based on electronic surveillance and artificial intelligence,” the IG said.

He said that as modern technology is introduced, unnecessary human contact between the police and citizens is decreasing, while transparency is increasing.

Police operations in the katcha areas have significantly improved the situation there, he said, and highways are now safer than before.

With the Sindh government’s cooperation, he said, the police are moving towards e-ticketing technology to keep watch on habitual criminals. Through e-ticketing, records of the movement of suspects involved in serious crimes can be kept up to date.

He said the Counter Terrorism Department of Sindh Police is conducting excellent operations against terrorism across Pakistan.

The IG said the IT Department is moving quickly towards the use of modern technology, and that Sindh Police is already benefiting from systems including S4, Safe City and highway patrolling.

Mr Odho also answered questions from the overseas investors, traders and industrialists.