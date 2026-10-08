Shahdara Town Police Arrest Man Accused Of Assaulting Boy, 7

LAHORE: Shahdara Town police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a seven-year-old boy on the roof of a warehouse.

According to police, the suspect lured the child away and took him up to the roof of a godown, where the assault took place.

The SP City said officers moved quickly once the matter was reported. A case has been registered against the suspect, identified as Ali Raza, and an investigation is under way.

The arrest adds to a troubling trend. Police records show child sexual abuse cases in Lahore have risen by about 20 per cent, and last month officers made five arrests in such cases in a single day.

The child’s identity is being withheld. Parents and neighbours who suspect a child is at risk can call the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau on 1121 or police on 15.