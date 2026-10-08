Smog Fears May Push Punjab Local Body Polls To April 2027

LAHORE: Punjab’s long-delayed local government elections may slip again, this time to April 2027, after the School Education Department warned that smog and fog could blanket the province during the planned polling window.

The Local Government Department has begun examining the proposal, which would replace the December-January schedule. Sources say the education department flagged December 15 to January 1 as the period most at risk.

Its stake is practical. School buildings double as polling stations and teachers serve as polling staff.

Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq has confirmed the suggestion is under consideration. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will receive a detailed briefing at a cabinet meeting, and the Election Commission’s schedule will go before the cabinet committee. The final date depends on her approval.

The rethink reverses an argument made only weeks ago. On August 20, the Election Commission agreed in principle to hold the polls between December 15 and January 15, after a Punjab cabinet committee led by Mr Rafiq said exams would be over by then and fog would not be a problem.

The cabinet has already approved Rs12.52 billion for the exercise. Under Section 219(4) of the Elections Act, the commission must hold local elections within 120 days of a local government’s term expiring, a deadline Punjab passed long ago.

Opposition to further delay is on record. The Pakistan Markazi Muslim League rejected any postponement in August and demanded a final schedule.

The air is already making the education department’s case. Lahore topped the world pollution table on September 23, and the smog season has barely begun.

Officials say the new date, schedule and administrative arrangements will be settled after consultation at the relevant forums.