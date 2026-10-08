Eight Held As Lahore Police Seize Ice, Hashish In Three Raids

LAHORE: Lahore police arrested eight suspected drug suppliers in three separate raids, seizing more than 1.5 kilograms of crystal meth and about 5.8 kilograms of hashish from the city’s eastern edge to its centre.

The operations follow orders from DIG Operations Faisal Kamran to step up action against narcotics sellers across the city.

The largest haul of ice came from the Manhala police post. Acting on a tip-off during patrol, officers arrested three men, named by a police spokesman as Awais, Waseem and Javed, and recovered over 1.5kg of the drug.

SP Cantonment Usman Aziz Mir said the suspects admitted selling to young people in the city’s outlying areas. Intelligence-based raids are under way to trace their accomplices.

In Batapur, police caught two men, Ahsan and Irfan, while they were allegedly delivering a consignment. More than 3.5kg of hashish was recovered from them, the DIG said.

Lytton Road police made three arrests. Two men were picked up on Sham Nagar Road after a tip-off: Ahmad Baig, allegedly carrying 1,280 grams of hashish and an unlicensed pistol, and Asad, who police say acted as a go-between for buyers and sellers.

The third suspect, Aamir Ali, was stopped during snap checking at Saadi Park with 1,020 grams of hashish, according to the SP Civil Lines.

Cases have been registered against all eight, who have been handed to the Investigation Wing.

The raids extend a run of narcotics cases in recent weeks, including an online drug supply ring busted with hashish and arms and a similar network uncovered by Barki police.