Fruitpie Remold the Creative Marketing Tactics Push out the Self-established Unorthodox NFT Motif

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 7 June 2022 – Fruitpie (the “Company”), an avant-garde digital marketing consultancy, recently announced that it would exclusively design and publicly offer a Non-fungible Token (“NFT”) that first-ever combines traditional livelihood consumption and emerging virtual assets, known as the ““. Scratching the ideas from local fresh fruit culture, this campaign initiates and advocates the marketing concept of ““. It is Fruitpie’s inaugural attempt to make an exception and generalize the popularization of NFTs with its in-house innovation team, signifying the Company’s first stand to show its edge in the field of “NFT Plus” novelty fusion.The purpose of the issuance ofis to facilitate the integration of rising fintech tools and traditional livelihood consumption experience to lead a trendy lifestyle while offering fresh fruits to consumers. Its core marketing concept “” is imbued with the hidden gambit: unlike the membership identities or pre-paid cards launched by other conventional fruit distribution companies,brings forward a bold breakthrough based on standardized marketing ideas by incorporating orchard farming games into the system. In addition, through the establishment and construction ofin the Metaverse, people’s traditional livelihood consumption scenarios of buying fruit will be ingeniously extended to the virtual space.After the official release, in addition to 2 Fruit Pie Gift Boxes, Fruit Pie NFT holders can also enjoy four additional benefits as the project progresses, including: Member-exclusive discounts and free shipping for all orders on the e-commerce outlet; single-use participation right in the online raffle for once a month; join and share the profits generated in thethat will be launched in the upcoming first phase; obtain extra right in thethat will be designed and built by Fruitpie in the Metaverse for the second phrase, attached to the unique NFT identity, etc. Fruitpie intends to leverage the inherent value attributes of NFT itself as an investment tool with the aid of fintech to endow a secure, novel, and distinctive investment significance to elementary consumption and entertainment behaviors, helping consumers understand and accept this newly-developing financial instrument in the accessible but profound terms. At the same time, the Company will adjust its innovative ideas to strive for excellence in line with the market selection and feedback.Before carrying out this NFT Plus creative marketing, the company made full use of its practical experience accumulated in the digital marketing and consulting industry for many years to conduct in-depth research on local people’s characteristic hobbies and tendencies in livelihood consumption. The Hong Kong fresh fruit industry is highly concentrated, mainly because the supply, transportation, inventory, and distribution of fresh fruit have high requirements on the cost input and professional management of the operating company, so its traditional marketing campaigns also tend to be safe and conservative. After considering the NFT Plus integrated marketing tactic, the Company’s technical and creative team agreed that the NFT about the fresh fruit consumption conception is an exceedinglyingenious and brand-new entry point and thus proposed ““, enabling consumers to invest at a reasonable cost and earn benefits while feasting fresh fruits., pointed out, “This Fruit Pie NFT is an absolutely fresh attempt and a remarkable collision between fintech and traditional consumption. On the one hand, the concept of NFT can be vividly integrated into our daily life. On the other hand, it can help the industry bring up primary education for investors related to NFT, a type of ‘Edutainment’ that accelerates this emerging subject to take root in the mass market.”concluded: “Nowadays, through the continuous efforts and collective innovation of this industry, NFT has already ‘flown into the homes of ordinary people’, and a series of integrated ideas such as ‘NFT Plus’ that have been arising recently are solid proof of this. When NFT first appeared, it would only be linked to some world-famous paintings or out-of-print art collections, which means ‘too high-end to be accessible’. But now, ‘NFT plus 3D Games’, ‘NFT plus Beauty’, ‘NFT plus Social Avatars’, and so on, new dinguses are gushing out endlessly and changing with each passing day. More and more technological innovations have come out and significantly improved our understanding and acceptance of NFTs. This time, in terms of innovative settings, we also specially added gimmicks such as game segment and, which is generally familiar and easy to participate in. The Company’s team has mastered quite mature technologies and hopes that NFT can be used extensively in traditional markets, helping various industries implement marketing reforms and pull through bottlenecks in innovation.”

