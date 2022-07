Stylish Gen Z smartphone TECNO CAMON19 with 64 MP camera, RGBW sensor set to mark its debut in India in Mid-July

NEWDELHI, INDIA – Media OutReach – 7 July 2022 – The blockbusting CAMON19 of TECNO is to debut in India on July 12 – a product combining fashion aesthetics with cool technology. TECNO C​AMON19 boasts of an industry-first 64 MP camera with RGBW sensor, which is a magic wand to win the heart of India’s Gen Z.