Bybit Launchpad 2.0 to Host DEFY IEO

OutReach – 12 June 2020 – Since

its early days, Hugill & Ip has

been extremely committed to promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace

and in the community. The firm wholeheartedly encourages every form of

diversity,

as we believe in its power to add significant value to the workplace and the

community as a whole. Diverse

teams make better decisions, and in turn build a better society.

The firm

is engaged in spreading awareness for the need of anti-discrimination policies

and legislation, as well as actively participating in the fight against stigma

based on different grounds, hence the choice to support “Suk Suk 叔叔” has been a natural one. Biases against

sexual orientation, gender identity and even age are still rather common in

Hong Kong, both in the workplace and in society overall.

Suk Suk is a 2019 Hong

Kong drama film written and

directed by Ray Yeung. It presents the

story of two gay married men in their twilight years, but who are still in the

closet. One day Pak – a 70 year old taxi driver who refuses to retire – goes to

a neighbourhood park where he meets Hoi, a retired single father who’s a few

years younger than him. Despite years of societal and personal pressure, they

are proud of the families they have created through hard work and

determination. Yet, in that brief initial encounter, something is unleashed in

them which had been suppressed for so many years. As both men recount and

recall their personal histories, they also contemplate a possible future

together. Suk Suk studies the subtle day-to-day moments of two

men as they struggle between conventional

expectations and personal desires. The film also touches on the need for

retirement homes where people of different sexual orientations can feel

welcome, a reference to a very current topic of discussion in Hong Kong.

The film has won several awards both

in Hong Kong and overseas. Hong Kong filmmaker Ray Yeung’s latest work has

quickly become a critics’ favourite since its premier at the Busan Film Festival

last year. It was voted best film by the Hong Kong Film Critics

Society and Tai Po was voted best actor. It also gained five nominations,

including best film, at the Golden Horse Film Awards in Taiwan last November.

The film was screened at the Berlin International Film Festival, before

having a general release in Hong Kong a few weeks ago. The film recently earned

nine nominations for this year’s Hong Kong Film Awards: including

best film, best director and best screenplay for Yeung and best actor for Tai

Po. The film will be distributed by Strand Releasing in North America under the

title “Twilight’s Kiss” and will reach cinemas in late Autumn 2020,

kicking off in New York with Film Forum.

After the

private screening at Pacific Place, Adam Hugill, Ray Yeung and Travis Kong answered questions from the audience about societal and

legal issues, as well as about filmmaking and changing attitudes towards sexual

orientation and age-related issues.

Adam Hugill mentioned: “There are four

anti-discrimination ordinances in Hong Kong: together the ordinances protect

against discrimination on the grounds of sex, pregnancy, marital status, family

status, disability and race. Although there has been mounting discussion

regarding the introduction of specific legislation to prohibit discrimination

on the grounds of sexual orientation, and all public surveys have displayed a

changing of attitude favouring such legislation, no meaningful steps have been

taken by the Hong Kong Government since the introduction of the entirely

voluntary Code of Practice: Against Discrimination in Employment on the Grounds

of Sexual Orientation 20 years ago. No plan to introduce such legislation

is in the pipeline. All progress in prohibiting discrimination on the grounds

of sexual orientation has been made in various Court of Appeal and Court of

Final Appeal rulings. Twenty years ago, the Government published another

entirely voluntary Code of Practice: Practical Guidelines for

Employers on Eliminating Age Discrimination in Employment. However,

legislation banning discrimination on the grounds of age is equally unlikely to

be passed by the Government, despite it being supported by over 70% of Hong

Kong’s population”.

Ray Yeung commented: “Today in Hong

Kong the LGBT community is generally more open and the society is more

accepting of LGBT rights. However, older gay men have not been able to

enjoy these changes due to their adherence to strict traditional cultural

values and close family ties.”

The film director continued saying:

“Many of these older gay men, who had abandoned their own natures and

desires to fulfil their duties as sons continuing the family name, have

established close and rewarding blood ties to the families they created.

For these men, the love from their families is their life’s ultimate goal

and achievement. Therefore to ‘come out’ as an older man is a betrayal of

their lives’ work and self-sacrifice. For those who dared to come out, their experience in the gay

scene was not always welcoming. There are hardly any establishments which cater

for their needs. Some elderly men whom I had interviewed told me that they were

turned away when they wanted to visit a gay sauna. As we try to fight for equality,

we should also pay attention to the inequality within our community where

ageism, sexism and racism are common.”

Travis Kong added: “There are an estimated 50,000 to 110,000 older LGBT+ people living

in Hong Kong. This is not a small number. Whilst the LGBT community as a whole

is quite visible, older LGBT+ tend to remain hidden for two main reasons.

First, they are reluctant to “come out,” as they been hiding their sexual

orientation since their youth. Second, many of them engaged in a heterosexual

marriage when young, making it very hard to come out to family members. What

this population shares, however, is the loneliness of being old, single and a

sexual minority; the coming out dilemma (particularly challenging for those who

are married with children or grandchildren); the longing for same-sex intimacy

or to maintain their closeted same-sex relationship; the fear of getting sick;

and the frustration of being excluded from the youth-oriented, class-based LGBT

community. It is thus important to educate the general public, social service providers,

legal professionals and LGBT community to acknowledge their existence and be

aware of their specific needs and problems to work towards a more caring,

inclusive and tolerant society.”

They also exchanged views on these

subjects a few days earlier in Hugill & Ip’s office, as featured in the

video below.

The film is distributed by Golden

Scene Co. Limited, a company

renowned for its diverse line-up of US hits and local productions. Winnie

Tsang, the managing director of Golden Scene, is a veteran in film acquisition,

distribution and marketing who established Golden Scene in 1998.

Ray Yeung

Born and bred in Hong Kong, Yeung

continued his studies in London where he earned a law degree and eventually

became a solicitor. Yet his passion for filmmaking got stronger with time and

he started reading about different cultures, particularly when he was in the

UK. Yeung finally decided to pursue a master’s degree in filmmaking from

Columbia University in 2008. He followed that by making a series of short

films: Doggy… Doggy (2009); the quasi-coming-of-age tale Derek

& Lucas (2011); stale relationship story Entwine (2012);

and Paper Wrap Fire (2015). Yeung’s second feature, the New

York-shot Front Cover (2015), showed a director taking

considerable creative steps while cleaving closely to subjects near and dear to

Travis Kong

Dr. Travis S.K. Kong is a leading sociologist of sexuality with a specialization

in Chinese homosexuality and masculinity, prostitution in Hong Kong and China,

social impacts of HIV/AIDS, and transnational Chinese sexuality. He is

Associate Professor of Sociology and Programme Director of Media, Culture and

Creative Cities at the University of Hong Kong, where he teaches gender,

sexuality, and media and cultural studies. “Suk Suk” was

inspired by his book Oral History of Older Gay Men in Hong Kong

(2014), which documents the life stories of 12 elderly gay men, some of whom

Yeung met, inspiring him to write and direct the film. The book has been

translated into English in 2019 named Oral Histories of Older Gay Men in Hong Kong:

Unspoken but Unforgotten.