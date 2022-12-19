Hong Kong Baptist University develops new aptamer drug for bone anabolic therapies

Published: December 19, 2022

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 19 December 2022 – A research team led by Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) has identified a molecular target for bone anabolic therapies using a selected aptamer that serves as an inhibitor of sclerostin, a protein that prevents bone growth. The discovery offers hope for the development of an effective next-generation treatment for osteoporosis and osteogenesis imperfecta that is free of cardiovascular risk compared to the marketed antibody drug.

