7-Eleven launches a stylish and practical collection of 8 Sanrio characters Best Wishes Leakproof Glass Containers to usher in the Year of the Rabbit
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 10 January 2023 – Chinese New Year is just around the corner! 7-Eleven wishes everyone a happy, healthy and prosperous Year of the Rabbit and is bringing its customers even more fun and excitement with its latest collectible programme. 7-Eleven has teamed up with eight popular Sanrio characters – Hello Kitty, My Melody, Kuromi, Little Twin Stars, Cinnamoroll, Minna no Tābō, Pompompurin and Ahiru no Pekkle – to bring you a lucky set of eight high quality, great value ‘Best Wishes Leakproof Glass Containers’. This unmissable series will drop at 7-Eleven on 11 January at 7am so leap into the Year of the Rabbit with your favourite Sanrio characters and redeem the complete collection!