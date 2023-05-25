Integrated Development The Reserve Residences by Far East Organization and Sino Group launches on 27 May 2023
- Prices start from $2,300psf and S$1.11 million for a 1-bedroom apartment
- Sales gallery has received about 15,500 visitors since the preview commenced on 12 May 2023
- 732-unit residence is part of Bukit Timah’s first mixed-use integrated development with a transport hub with direct access to Beauty World MRT Station
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 25 May 2023 – Far East Organization (远东机构), together with its joint venture partner Sino Group (信和集团), will launch the first phase of the highly-anticipated The Reserve Residences (青麓尚居) on 27 May 2023. With a significant number of about 15,500 visitors to the sales gallery during its preview period commencing from 12 May, 550 homes out of 732 units will be released for sale in its first phase.