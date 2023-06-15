Keelung City Government Will Participate in L.A.D. In Seoul On June 17 To Promote the Beauty of Keelung
KEELUNG, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 15 June 2023 – The Keelung City Government is expected to promote Keelung tourism at L.A.D. Seoul on June 17, 2023, intending to showcase the splendid scenery of Keelung mountains and seas, such as Chaojing Park, Wangyou Valley, and Chengbin Fishing Harbor Colorful Houses, to the Korean people. The promotion team will also prepare Korean language promotion materials so that the Korean people can get to know more about Keelung. Eventgoers will also be invited to join “Keelung Tourism Facebook Page” to receive an adorable and practical wood pulp cotton souvenir featuring the imagery of Keelung’s local food.