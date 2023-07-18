JTC adopts WhatsApp “catbot” to guide visitors around Seletar Aerospace Park

Void Deck Cat, a chatbot built by local startup Hidden Singapore, brings players on a free immersive trail around the scenic estate
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 18 July 2023 – Come down to Seletar Aerospace Park from 22 July onwards and you will be greeted by Void Deck Cat, an enigmatic cat who communicates with humans over WhatsApp. The “catbot”, built by local startup Hidden Singapore, will bring you and your companions on an immersive trail around the scenic estate where you will solve puzzles as a team, uncover hidden gems, learn secret histories, and redeem surprise gifts from local F&B businesses along the way.